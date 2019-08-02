Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 2, 2019

Corporate Media: Let’s Remember Who Writes Those Stories

by

Corporate media.  We really need to say those words much more often.

Who owns corporate media?

Corporations.

Do corporations care more about the earth or corporations?

Corporations.

Do corporations care more about racial unity and healing or corporations?

Corporations.

Do corporations care more about poor people or corporations?

Corporations.

Who owns corporate media?

Corporations.

Do corporations care more about us living healthy free lives or corporations?

Corporations.

Do corporations care more about sharing money equally and justly or corporations?

Corporations.

Do corporations care more about the truth or saying things that benefits corporations?

They like to say things that benefit corporations.

Who owns the major media outlets in the United States?

Corporations.

Who do corporations care most about?

Corporations.

Who are many Americans going to for answers about our troubled world?

Corporations.

Who pays the political pundits to say what they do?

Corporations.

Who deems these paid political pundits to be experts?

Corporations.

Does corporate media make it obvious that they are owned by corporations?

No.

Who do corporations care most about?

Corporations.

Who owns corporate media?

Corporations.

Whose values does corporate media most support?

Values that benefit corporations.

Does a healthy earth, healthy safe self-sufficient people, and clean pure water benefit corporations?

No.

Does corporate media ever teach people about how to clean the land or water in any of its vast programming?

No.

Does corporate media ever teach people how to heal the racial, class, gender, etc, divides in our country?

No.

Does corporate media spend its vast energy talking about the sacredness of all life, and ensuring this value is foremost in our minds?

No.

Who owns corporate media?

Corporations.

Who do corporations care most about?

Corporations.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Chelli Stanley

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
August 02, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Marshall Sahlins
The Opioid and Trump Addictions: Symptoms of the Same Malaise
Andrew Levine
Democrats, How Do I Hate Thee?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Measure for Half-Measure
Paul Street
CNN’s Attempted Hit Job on Sanders and Warren
Ajamu Baraka
Trump and Black Misleadership Class: Collaborators in the Defense of White Power
T.J. Coles
Ship of Fools: Britain, America and the Iranian Oil Tanker Incidents
Doug Johnson Hatlem
The Big Lie Democratic Centrists Are Telling About 2018
Melvin Goodman
The Last of the Adults on Trump’s National Security Team
Medea Benjamin
Guardianship System Eased, but Saudi Arabia Still Oppresses Women
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Environmental Crimes of the Trump Administration
Jeff Cooper
An American Jew Looks at the Palestine Question
Joseph Natoli
Something Wrong
Paul Tritschler
One Day in August
W. T. Whitney
Sidelined US Embassy and Mystery Illnesses Spell Trouble for Cuba
Dave Lindorff
Let’s Just Let Trump Spend the Whole War Department Budget on Building Walls
Mohsen Abdelmoumen
Dr. Raouf Halaby: “All the Gulf Arabs Are Sleeping in The Same Bed with Israel”
Victor Lasa
This is How Spanish Social-Democracy Ends
George Wuerthner
Trump’s Plan to Cut the Public Out of Public Lands Decisions
Robert Fantina
The MEK: Illusion vs. Reality
Peter Bolton
What Bernie Sanders Gets Wrong About Healthcare
Jill Richardson
You Don’t Save Money By Forcing People to Go Hungry
Mark Ashwill
Coming to Terms with the Past by Honoring Historical Truth: The Case of Fulbright University Vietnam
Jeffrey Sommers
State Legislature in the ‘Koch Belt’ Denies Wisconsin Healthcare and Return of Taxpayer Dollars from DC
Kenn Orphan – Phil Rockstroh
Fires in Arctic Ice, Exposed on Mountains of the Heart
Jonah Raskin
Melville Our Contemporary
John Kendall Hawkins
All You Need is Hate
Thomas Knapp
Human Sacrifice: A Grand Old American Political Tradition
Nino Pagliccia
Sao Paulo Forum: Defending Venezuela is Defending Our America
David Swanson
Poor Wittle CNN
Ron Jacobs
Israel-The Largest US Aircraft Carrier in the World
J.P. Linstroth
Borders On Insanity?
Lawrence Wittner
Dear Moderators of the Presidential Debates: How About Raising the Issue of How to Avert Nuclear War?
Harvey Wasserman
40 Ways Ohio Now Proposes Nuclear Suicide
Meena Miriam Yust - Arshad Khan
Can Recycling Really Solve the Plastic Problem?
Robert Koehler
The Inner Nixon
Rachel Hodes
What “Abolish ICE” Really Means
Barbara Gottlieb
The Research is In: Stop Fracking ASAP!
Cesar Chelala
The U.S. is in Debt to Central America
Chelli Stanley
Corporate Media: Let’s Remember Who Writes Those Stories
Jesse Jackson
The Threats Facing American Democracy
Joseph Grosso
To Be or Not To Be Woke: The Follies of Political Correctness
Mel Gurtov
Our Racist President
Christopher Ketcham
Instagram Apotheosis!
Louis Proyect
Tales of the Camorra
August 01, 2019
Linn Washington Jr.
Presidential Racism: Shining Example of America’s Somber Status Quo
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail