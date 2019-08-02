Corporate Media: Let’s Remember Who Writes Those Stories

by

Corporate media. We really need to say those words much more often.

Who owns corporate media?

Corporations.

Do corporations care more about the earth or corporations?

Corporations.

Do corporations care more about racial unity and healing or corporations?

Corporations.

Do corporations care more about poor people or corporations?

Corporations.

Who owns corporate media?

Corporations.

Do corporations care more about us living healthy free lives or corporations?

Corporations.

Do corporations care more about sharing money equally and justly or corporations?

Corporations.

Do corporations care more about the truth or saying things that benefits corporations?

They like to say things that benefit corporations.

Who owns the major media outlets in the United States?

Corporations.

Who do corporations care most about?

Corporations.

Who are many Americans going to for answers about our troubled world?

Corporations.

Who pays the political pundits to say what they do?

Corporations.

Who deems these paid political pundits to be experts?

Corporations.

Does corporate media make it obvious that they are owned by corporations?

No.

Who do corporations care most about?

Corporations.

Who owns corporate media?

Corporations.

Whose values does corporate media most support?

Values that benefit corporations.

Does a healthy earth, healthy safe self-sufficient people, and clean pure water benefit corporations?

No.

Does corporate media ever teach people about how to clean the land or water in any of its vast programming?

No.

Does corporate media ever teach people how to heal the racial, class, gender, etc, divides in our country?

No.

Does corporate media spend its vast energy talking about the sacredness of all life, and ensuring this value is foremost in our minds?

No.

Who owns corporate media?

Corporations.

Who do corporations care most about?

Corporations.