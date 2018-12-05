Fearless Muckraking
December 5, 2018

What’s Been Learned From The First World War?

by

I do not know with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.

-Albert Einstein

Today marks the anniversary of the First World War closing. A war so horrible, that it’s horrors still haunt a contemporary world. It was truly an era for the innovation for murder. Aerial combat, gas masks and weapons of mass destruction. According to the New York Times:

Of the past 3,400 years, humans have been entirely at peace for 268 of them, or just 8 percent of recorded history. At least 108 million people were killed in wars in the twentieth century.

We as a species must ask ourselves, what has been learned? If you were to ask the late German philosopher GFW Hegel, he’d say nothing has been learned.

What experience and history teaches us is that people and governments have never learned anything from history, or acted on principles deduced from it.

-GFW Hegel, The Philosophy of History

Such are true words written 77 years before the opening of World War One. For more or less, the war still rages. Pre-war, various financial institutions acted as catalysts for the war. Backing their perspective European politics, aimed to control the world. For which is now for then is the same now.

There is capital to be made in world domination and human suffering. For even in todays epoch, do the financial interests of the world scramble to build their country’s empires. The infamous usage of chemical warfare continues. This is the case for Israel and Saudi Arabia. Israel openly using white phosphorous in their genocidal apartheid against Palestinians.

The Saudi royal crown, has been said to have murdered Jamal Khashoggi over information relating to the subsidence. The substance, keep in mind, is a weapon of mass destruction. In America, President Donald Trump pursues an aggressive foreign policy to secure America’s financial interests. Going as far as removing the long stand nuclear arms agreement with the Russian Federation. An immensely destabilizing move in foreign policy, by the United States.

Furthermore, our aerial warfare is second to none. For as of now, our drones rain fire down on wedding convoy. They strike like a thief in the night. Meanwhile, Lockheed-Martin’s the state of the art F-22 Raptor fighter jet is 70% over budget. It promises to have lasers on it too.

With all this information, I must conclude again that hitherto we’ve learned nothing. We allow our politicians, of whom are various proxies for capital, still wage war. We still rain down toxic rain for nefarious purposes. Our military-industrial complexes continue business for senseless slaughter. To which we must say no to these people torturers.

We must move for pax Americana, for pax orbis. Wikipedia has World War 3 as a, “hypothetical conflict that has yet to happen.” This cannot coke to fruition! The push for world peace is a shove in the dirt against imperialism. Pax American! Pax orbis!

May freedom, and peace be upon the innocent countryside and metropolis! For to change the course of the world, we must take it for ourselves!

