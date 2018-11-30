Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 30, 2018

Woolsey Fire Started at Santa Susana Field Lab — Site of “[fourth] largest release of iodine-131 in the history of nuclear power”

by

In my Nov. 16 column, I reported on potential radiation risks posed by California’s Woolsey wildfire having burned over parts or all of the Santa Susana Field Laboratory—south of Simi Valley, Calif., 30 miles outside Los Angeles—site of at least four partial or total nuclear reactor meltdowns.

The field laboratory operated 10 experimental reactors and conducted rocket engine tests. In his 2014 book Atomic Accidents, researcher James Mahaffey writes, “The cores in four experimental reactors on site … melted.” Reactor core melts always result in the release of large amounts of radioactive gases and particles. Clean up of the deeply contaminated site has not been conducted in spite of a 2010 agreement.

Los Angeles’s KABC-7 TV reported Nov. 13 that the Santa Susana lab site “appears to be the origin of the Woolsey Fire” which has torched over 96,000 acres. Southern Calif. Public Radio said, “According to Cal Fire, the Woolsey Fire started on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 8 … on the Santa Susana site.” (https://abc7.com/sce-substation-outage-occurred-before-woolsey-fire-reported/4675611/)

In my column I noted that Dr. Arjun Makhijani, President of the Institute for Energy & Environmental Research, estimated that the partial meltdown of the lab’s Sodium Reactor Experiment (SRE) in 1957, caused “the third largest release of iodine-131 in the history of nuclear power,” according to Gar Smith in his 2012 book Nuclear Roulette. But Makhijani was speaking in 2006, so now of course the SRE meltdown counts as the fourth largest radio-iodine release—after the triple meltdowns at Fukushima in Japan in 2011, Chernobyl in Ukraine in 1986, and Windscale in England in 1957.

Santa Susana’s operators caused the destruction of the liquid sodium-cooled SRE on July 12, 1959—“showering the downwind hills and meadows of the 2,850-acre site with a fog of chromium and radioactive isotopes, including iodine-131,” according to Smith in Roulette. It was these hills and meadows that were burned so completely by the Woolsey wildfire.

“It [the fog of isotopes] likely spread to nearby communities such as Simi Valley, Chatsworth and Canoga Park,” according to Southern Calif. Public Radio’s Elina Shatkin (“What Happened at the Santa Susana Nuclear Site During the Woolsey Fire?” Nov. 13.) Makhijani calculated that fallout from the meltdown contained “80 to 100 times the amount of iodine-131 released at Three Mile Island” [in Harrisburg, Penn., in 1979], Smith reports in Roulette. Canoga Park Senior High School is one of four Red Cross evacuation centers for the Woolsey Fire.

During the two weeks after the partial meltdown of the SRE, workers tried to repair it. “When they couldn’t, they were ordered to open the reactor’s large door, releasing radiation into the air,” Shatkin reported for public radio.

Radioactive materials released by the meltdown were never accurately measured in part because monitors inside the SRE went off scale. Yet the melting of fuel didn’t cause the only releases of radiation from SRE—just the single largest. In his 2012 book Mad Science, Joe Mangano writes, “Every day, radioactive gases from holding tanks in the reactor building were released into the air—often at night … sometimes twice a day.” In Atomic Accidents, Mahaffey describes the same practice writing, “The fission gases were piped off and compressed into holding tanks for controlled release into the environment…”

After the July meltdown was halted, Atomics International, which ran the SRE, concocted a report for the Atomic Energy Commission on Aug. 29, 1957. The report falsely declared: “No release of radioactive materials to the plant or its environs occurred and operating personnel were not exposed to harmful conditions.”

However, conditions inside the reactor building were extremely dangerous for workers, and radiation levels are estimated to have reached between 10,000 and one million times greater than normal. According to one worker, staff radiation measuring badges were taken away. John Pace, a young trainee at the lab, “Before July 13, we wore film badges, and after then, at some point they [Atomics International] took them away, since they know that the levels would be really high.”

With 10 experimental reactors, radiation routinely released to the air, years of accidents, and four core meltdowns, the “downwind hills and meadows” can be considered permanently compromised with cancer-causing toxins. Dan Hirsch, president of Committee to Bridge the Gap, a nuclear policy organization told public radio that Santa Susana’s soil has, “a mix of radioactive materials like plutonium, strontium-90 and cesium-137” and perhaps 100 toxic chemicals “such as PCBs, dioxins, heavy metals like mercury and chromium-6 and volatile organic compounds like PCE.” In 2012, the US EPA reported that its soil tests found radioactive cesium-137 at 9,328 times ordinary background levels.

Citizens living in the vicinity of Santa Susana have become harshly critical of the site’s early operators—Boeing, Atomic International and Rocketdyne—who for years burned toxic and radioactive wastes in open pits, endangering all the downwinders. In 2005, Boeing paid $30 million to compensate nearby residents for early mortalities and a range of rare diseases.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:John Laforge

John LaForge is a Co-director of Nukewatch, a peace and environmental justice group in Wisconsin, and edits its newsletter.

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
November 30, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Garry Leech
Trump and the USMCA: From Free Trade to Gassing Migrants
Andrew Levine
 Trumpland: Get Ready for the Storm Ahead   
Paul Gottinger
Terror at the Border: Experts Condemn the Tear-Gassing of Children
Nick Pemberton
Humanity is Killing the World’s Wildlife Populations, Not ‘Capitalism’
Brian Cloughley
Washington is Ramping Up Military Confrontation With Russia and China
John Laforge
Woolsey Fire Started at Santa Susana Field Lab — Site of “[fourth] largest release of iodine-131 in the history of nuclear power”
Gareth Porter
How the U.K. and Ecuador Conspire to Deliver Julian Assange to U.S. Authorities
Yoav Litvin
Zionism: Cycles of Trauma and Aggression in the Service of Settler Colonialism
Robert Fantina
Nicaragua: U.S. Hypocrisy Knows No Bounds
David Rosen
The Abortion Battle Continues
Kerron Ó Luain
Creeping Neo-Fascism in Ireland and the “Open Borders” Question
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Sacrificing Children: Pesticides in the Time of Oligarchy
Chris Wright
An Ode to Chomsky
Craig Collins
Democratic Socialism: The Impossible Dream?
Ralph Nader
First Step Post-Election – Open Up the Closed, Secretive Congress
John W. Whitehead
Yes, You Have the Right to Talk Back to the Government, But It Could Get You Killed
Stephen Cooper
The Prospective Gassing of Human Beings in Alabama is an Abomination 
Ramzy Baroud
Netanyahu’s Predicament: The Era of Easy Wars is over
Russell Mokhiber
Hightower Up Against the Corporate Wall
Mehnaaz Momen
The Missing Piece in the Gun Violence Discourse: The Porous Border Between Republic and Empire
Seth Sandronsky
Race Regimes
Jason Holland
Capitalism, Empire, and the Infernal Gloom Machine
Gary Leupp
Sentinelese Islanders Reject Jesus, Shoot Missionary Dead on Beach
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
The Green New Deal
Missy Comley Beattie
Shut the Fuck Up, Missy
Jonathan Engel
Why We Must Stand Up for Assange
Tom Clifford
The Arms Race in the Pacific: China and Japan Boost Their Naval Power
Raouf Halaby
Through the Prescient Eyes of Lucien Jonas: World War I Revisited
Robert Koehler
The Demonic Suction Tube
David Krieger
A Message to Today’s Young People: Put an End to the Nuclear Weapons Era
James Munson
GM and Tear Gas: MAGA Open on Two Fronts
Brett Haverstick
Idaho’s Wild Steelhead on a Path to Extinction
Elliot Sperber
The Short Sad Life of a Christmas Tree
Christopher Brauchli
Trump and the Courts: the Polish Precedent
Graham Peebles
Creative Education and the Flowering of Goodness
Rivera Sun
The Time Is Up. The Time Is Now.
John Kendall Hawkins
Up Ahead: the Event Horizon and the Abyss We Call ‘Self’
Louis Proyect
Versions of Van Gogh
Jeffrey St. Clair
Sound Grammar: The 25 Best Albums of 2018
November 29, 2018
Ron Jacobs
The Audacity of Struggle
Howard Lisnoff
The Day I Almost Went to Prison for Life
Charles McKelvey
The Principles of Socialism
George Capaccio
Yemen: To Build a Fire in the Heart of Our Country
Stephen Corry
The Missionary Threat to Uncontacted Tribes: John Chau, the Sentinelese Tribe and the Risk of Epidemics
Lee Hall
Green Corridors, Mental Maps: A Call for the End of Deer Control
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail