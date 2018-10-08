Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
Please Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive
We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter. We only ask you once a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
October 8, 2018

Kafka as Prophet

by

Kafka tells a story of a traveler to a penal colony to witness an execution of a soldier condemned to death for disobeying and insulting a superior. The superior officer is also the prison’s appointed judge. As such “he goes by the simple rule that guilt is never in doubt.

Kafka spells out, in his novel Amerika, what this principle of basic law is in Europe and America:

“The verdict was determined by the first words that happened to come from the judge’s mouth in an impulse of rage.”

How Kafkaesque is Kafka’s story of the Penal Colony, and how apt when viewing the Kavanaugh rebuttal of Ford?

He displays at 53 years of age the very nature of his being – his superiority over those less privileged – guilt is never in doubt – it is the judgment of the superior class regardless of their debauchery when in high school and  in college. It is never cleansed especially when “he first opens his mouth in an impulse of rage.”

The irony is, he cannot escape his past – it is his nature molded in him day by day that made him so.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:William Cook

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

William A. Cook is the  author of Decade of Deceit and Age of Fools.

October 08, 2018
Paul Atwood
Marketing War: the Incessant Drumbeat of Mortal Danger
T.J. Coles
Fake News and Weaponized Bots: How Algorithms Inflate Profiles, Spread Disinfo and Disrupt Democracy
Ipek S. Burnett
Columbus Day: Romancing Greed, Slavery, and Genocide
Sam Husseini
Brett Kavanaugh and the Scummy System That Made Him
Ajamu Baraka
Syria and the S-300s: Re-Centering the People in the Global Struggles for Power
Louisa Willcox
Grizzly Victory: Trophy Hunt Stopped, But Bear Deaths Skyrocket
Andy Thayer
Murderous Chicago Cop Found Guilty: Now an Even Bigger Test
Robert Fisk
The Land Belonged to Them: Revisiting a Palestinian Family, 25 Years After Their Land was Taken
Walden Bello
Understanding the Global Rise of the Extreme Right
Dean Baker
Trump Tax Cuts: a Little Good Old-Fashioned Crowding Out
Peter Crowley
Know Thyself: Kavanaugh and American Leaders Should Listen
David Cay Johnston
Trump’s Financial Schemes and the Press: Some Blew the Whistle
Pete Tucker
Partisan Pollsters Fail Black Progressive Candidates
Matthew Johnson
Why Conservatives (Still) Like Kavanaugh
Mark Weisbrot
Brazil’s Fight for Democracy
William Cook
Kafka as Prophet
Weekend Edition
October 05, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Absurdity and Impunity Reign in the Time of Don and Rahm
Andrew Levine
The Kavanaugh Affair
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Give Me Condos or Give Me Death!
Brian Cloughley
Trump-Mattis Shambles in Yemen
Chris Welzenbach
NASA’s Nazis: the Men Behind “The First Man”
Andrew J. Wood
Russian Oligarchs are a Problem, But Let’s Not Forget American Ones
Nick Pemberton
The Blue Wave Turns Orange
Stanley L. Cohen
The Two-State Solution is Neither
Matthew Stanton – John McMurtry
High Crimes and Misdemeanors of Kavanaugh and the Senate-Trump Faction
David Rosen
Fake Abortion Clinics: “We’re Fighting Satan”
Robert Hunziker
Drought-Laden Rainforests
Martha Rosenberg
North Carolina Farmers Learned Nothing From Previous Hurricanes as Over 4 Million Animals Drown During Florence
Michael Leonardi
Fascism’s Return to Italy
Chris Orlet
Kanye is Wrong: Welfare Didn’t Take Fathers Out of the Home, Racist Southern Conservatives Did
Nicholas Levis
Empire of Fraud, Made in America
RS Ahthion
That Time Churchill Wanted to Start World War III, Before World War II was Even Over
Ramzy Baroud
End of Hegemony: UN Must Reflect Changing World Order
Jacques R. Pauwels
Britain and the Black Gold of Mesopotamia
Anthony Pahnke – Jim Goodman
Bad Farm Policy Contributes to Natural Disasters
Patrick Cockburn
Russia’s New Missile Defense System in Syria May Change Balance of Power in Middle East
Robert Fantina
Netanyahu: More Lying at the United Nations
Ron Jacobs
Culture and Politics, Culture and Capitalism
David Macaray
Protesters in a Cage: The 2000 Democratic Convention
Frank Clemente
Under Cover of Kavanaugh, Republicans Passed Huge Tax Cuts for the Wealthy
Rev. William Alberts
When Faith in Power Trumps Truth
Michael Slager
Immigration: the Past Could Become Prologue
Nate Owen
Toward a Socialist Land Ethic: the Foundation of an Ecosocialist Future
Ralph Nader
The Root of the Internet’s Disrepute: Online Advertising!
Gary Leupp
The Crowd Laughter President
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail