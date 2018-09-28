Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
September 28, 2018

America 2018: More Gilded Than America 1918

by

It took 100 years, but America has returned to its unequal past. With a vengeance.

The year many consider the height of the Gilded Age, when John D. Rockefeller’s wealth was at its peak, was exactly a century ago, in 1918. By that time, Rockefeller had amassed about $1.2 billion — the equivalent of $340 billion today. America’s economy and aggregate wealth were much smaller in those days, which made Rockefeller a truly towering figure.

Just over a decade after Rockefeller’s fortune peaked, the Great Depression put an end to America’s first Gilded Age.

America eventually recovered from the ruins of the Great Depression and made huge strides toward economic equality.

Between 1945 and the early 1970s, circumstances for all Americans, rich and poor alike, improved. The pace of improvement for average Americans, though, was greater than for those at the top. The once yawning gap between the rich and the rest of us narrowed dramatically during that period.

Eventually, though, America’s economic and tax policies changed, triggering a long, painful process that’s increasingly concentrated wealth and income at the top.

Those egalitarian days of the mid-20th century now are a distant memory. Jeff Bezos’ net worth now fluctuates around $160 billion. Bill Gates’ net worth sits within a whisker of $100 billion, and would be well over that had he not contributed tens of billions to charity. Warren Buffett, whose wealth now equals $90 billion, is also closing in on a 12-figure net worth.

Can we compare the concentration of wealth today to the height of the Gilded Age, when robber barons sat on massive piles of wealth while the masses struggled?

In a word: Yes. And actually, it’s worse.

Consider the ultimate topmost slice of America: the top .000004 percent. That’s an incredibly elite group; only one of every 25 million households can claim membership. In 1918, when America had just 25 million households, that exclusive club had only one member: the John D. Rockefeller household.

Today, America has over 125 million households. So, America’s top .000004 percent today is comprised of its five wealthiest households: the Bezos, Gates, Buffett, Mark Zuckerberg, and Larry Page households.

Those five wealthiest American households are sitting on a total of $470 billion — nearly 40 percent more than Rockefeller’s 2018 wealth equivalent of $340 billion.

But even that comparison understates how much more gilded the America of 2018 is.

Rockefeller, you see, was far more of an outlier in terms of wealth than his 2018 counterparts. So, once you get past Rockefeller, the comparison of 1918 to 2018 is far more pronounced.

According to Forbes, the second .000004 percent of 1918 households — that of Henry Frick — were worth $225 million, the modern-day equivalent of $63.7 billion. That was less than 20 percent of Rockefeller’s holdings.

Today, according to the Bloomberg billionaires list, America’s second .000004 percent — the group consisting of Sergey Brin, Larry Ellison, Charles Koch, David Koch, and Jim Walton — have combined wealth of about $250 billion, four times the modern-day equivalent of Henry Frick’s wealth.

Indeed, no matter which of 1918’s titans of wealth you consider, the corresponding slice of America’s 2018 elite controls a greater portion of the country’s wealth.

The bottom line: America has not just returned to Gilded Age levels of wealth concentration: It has very clearly surpassed them. We now live in a country more gilded than it’s ever been.

Popular movements are rising to share the wealth. Hopefully it won’t take another crash for them to succeed.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Bob Lord

Bob Lord is a veteran tax lawyer who practices and blogs in Phoenix, Arizona. He’s an associate fellow of the Institute for Policy Studies. 

Weekend Edition
September 28, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Doug Johnson
Ten Items Corroborate Dr. Blasey Ford’s Allegation Kavanaugh Tried to Rape Her
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: There’s a Tear in My Beer
Rob Urie
Democratic Socialism and Political Power
Nick Pemberton
The Blue Wave is Awash With Hypocrisy
Ron Jacobs
There Goes the Judge?
Robert Hunziker
What Comes Next
Kristine Mattis
You Don’t Know, Brett: Ten Lessons From the Kavanaugh Hearings
Robert Fantina
Trump and Iran
David Rosen
Is the U.S. in a Pre-Fascist Period?
Stan Hister
Who’s to Blame When Ten Kids Die in a Fire?
Serge Halimi
No Rules for the US Game
Priti Gulati Cox
Finding Her Voice in a Deaf “Homeland”
Bill Fried
Whitewashing Black Voter Suppression
P. Sainath
Kerala’s Women Farmers Rise Above the Flood
Mike Garrity
Why We Need One Connected Grizzly Bear Population
B.J. Sachs
Soho, Howse and the Spirit World
Arshad Khan
Rohingya Massacres: State Dept. Post Report as UN Agency Formed to Assist ICC
Linda Greene
Dale, Indiana: A Tiny Town Fights a Massive Coal-to-Diesel Refinery
George Faraday
Trump is Subsidizing Companies That Send Jobs Overseas
Manuel García, Jr.
The Changing American Population, 1610-2010
Jill Richardson
The Unbelievable Cruelty of the GOP’s Kavanaugh Defense
Linda Greene
Dale, Indiana: a Tiny Town Fights a Massive Coal-to-Diesel Refinery
Ann Garrison
Standing with Julian Assange
Ricardo Vaz
Argentina’s Crisis: Macri, the IMF and Other Victims of Austerity
Ramzy Baroud
The Real Reasons behind Washington’s War on UNRWA
Andy Piascik
Working People Will Make a Better World: an Interview With Labor Historian Priscilla Murolo
Ralph Nader
Gross Hospital Negligence Does Not Exempt Celebrities
Farhang Jahanpour
Trump’s Disturbing Speech Before the UN
David Macaray
Donald Trump Is Everything We Deserve
Aniqa Raihan
The Strength of Kavanaugh’s Accusers is Truly Amazing
Jack Rasmus
Comparing Crises: 1929 with 2008 and the Next
Dan Corjescu
Power, Politics, Prudery or the Totalitarianism of Sex
Ted Rall
Why Do We Tolerate Kavanaugh’s Complicity With Torture?
Dave Lindorff
On Ron Ridenour’s ‘Pentagon on Alert: The Russian Peace Threat’
Bob Lord
America 2018: More Gilded Than America 1918
Meena Miriam Yust
The Perils of Plastic Pollution
Thomas Mountain
When Africans Cheered John Bolton: Criminals on the ICC
Steve Klinger
Lie and Deny
Robert Koehler
The Curse of Eve
Jim Hightower
Cowboys for Climate Action
Cesar Chelala
Why do Republicans Hate Women?
Thomas Knapp
We Need More, Not Less, Separation of State and Journalism
September 27, 2018
JoAnn Wypijewski
What Brett Kavanaugh Really Learned in High School: Make the Rules, Break the Rules and Prosper
Dave Lindorff
Candidates for Appointment to Government Posts or Judgeships Don’t Have a ‘Presumption of Innocence’
Julia Stein
Joe Reyes Died While Living on the Streets of Los Angeles
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail