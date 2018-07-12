Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
July 12, 2018

Swiss Soccer Stars Shaqiri and Xhaka as Quantum Phenomenon

by

Being a dual national can have its advantages, but when it comes to sports and emotions, the choice between one country or another loses all reason. “Maybe it should be asked: do we want dual nationals?” declared the Swiss Soccer Federation’s general secretary Alex Miescher in an interviewwith a leading local newspaper. Much like binary computers, Miescher could not imagine complex belonging.

Xerdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka were the stars of the 2-1 victory for the Swiss national team over Serbia in the World Cup. They scored the squad’s only goals. But more than just soccer stars, the two demonstrated that what has been called “spooky action at a distance” can exist on the soccer pitch. They actualized one of the most counterintuitive aspects of quantum physics. They showed how complicated attachments can be.

Both players are leaders of the Swiss side, but both have similar origins outside the Alpine country. Xhaka was born in Switzerland of Kosovar parents; Shaqiri was born in Kosovo before his parents moved to Switzerland. Although both are well integrated into Switzerland, both maintain close emotional ties to the tiny de factostate of Kosovo. The small Balkan entity, closely associated with Albania, has an ongoing conflict with its neighbor Serbia over territory and Serbia’s non-recognition of Kosovo’s independent status.

Thus the match Switzerland vs. Serbia had more than just sporting interest for the two. After each scored, they celebrated by making a hand gesture symbolizing the eagle that appears on the Albanian flag. As Xhaka said after the match, “This is a special day for me. This is a victory for my family, for Switzerland, for Albania and for Kosovo.”

Indeed, Shaqiri had a Swiss flag on one of his boots and a Kosovo flag on the other. (He seems to have scored with the Swiss boot.)

While one can certainly understand the euphoria of winning for Switzerland and family, is it possible to celebrate for more than one country in a competition limited to national teams? Can one be part of more than one country at the same time?

This is where “spooky action at a distance” is relevant to what happened during the game. According to quantum mechanics, it is possible for a sub atomic particle to appear to be two entities at the same time. In other words, a particle can be in one place and simultaneously in another place while behaving as part of one entity.

In the famous Nottebohm Case of 1955 before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), while the judges recognized that someone could be a citizen of more than one country, they determined that in the specific situation they were judging what was important was the “effective nationality” of the person in question. There could be sharing of citizenship, they ruled, but in the given situation under consideration there had to be one citizenship more important than the other.

Following the ICJ’s reasoning, while Shaqiri and Xhaka were playing for the Swiss national team, it is quite possible for them to have strong emotional ties to Albania and Kosovo. From the soccer perspective, their effective nationality is Swiss despite their attachment to Albania and Kosovo.

Obviously, we cannot ask sub-atomic particles their emotional preferences for the two entities that share them. But we do note that sharing of identity is possible in the physical world, that binary either-or is limited and limiting. Following this logic and returning to the soccer stars,  the hyphen between Kosovar-Swiss or whatever else one might be is a possible alternative to a simplistic binary distinction such as merely Swiss or Kosovar.

Compare the comment by Swiss People’s Party right-wing parliamentarian Natalie Rickli; “I cannot honestly rejoice since the two goals were not scored for Switzerland but for Kosovo” with Xhaka’s uncle; “My nephews grew up in Switzerland with respect for the country and its culture. But they were educated in Albania with the love of family and Kosovo. Frankly, I would be incapable to say which is Swiss or Albanian for them. They are a perfect mix.”

Shaqiri and Xhaka scored crucial goals for the Swiss national team. That they celebrated as Swiss and Kosovars at the same time is quite understandable, especially in a match against Serbia. Both players were fined but not suspended, as they could have been, leaving one to surmise that that the officials were aware of quantum physics and the concept of shared identity. Certainly more so than the general secretary’s simplistic either-or statement.

 

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Daniel Warner
July 12, 2018
David Mattson
The Sinister Underbelly of Climate Change Denial
Jeffrey St. Clair - James Ridgeway
The Hammonds and the Origins of Rancher Terrorism in Burns, Oregon
David Schultz
You Don’t Have to Overrule Roe to Overrule Roe
Anthony Pahnke
AMLO Should Threaten to Leave NAFTA
Will Parrish
Living on Ohlone Land
George Ochenski
Here Comes Trump’s Trade War
Ariel Dorfman
Human Zoos in the Age of Trump
Ann Garrison
Nuclear Power in Africa?
John W. Whitehead
A New World Order: Brought to You by the Global-Industrial Deep State
Daniel Warner
Swiss Soccer Stars Shaqiri and Xhaka as Quantum Phenomenon
Dean Baker
When It Comes to Higher Wages, the Wall Street Journal Doesn’t Believe in Capitalism
Steve Carlson
What Would Garvey Do? An Open Letter to Bernie Sanders
Task Force on the Americas
What’s Happening in Nicaragua?
July 11, 2018
John Steppling
The Wisdom of Serpents
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Brexit Shambles
Joshua Frank
Why the Democrats Are Also to Blame for Brett Kavanaugh
Gary Leupp
Bolton, MEK and Trump Iran Strategy
Lawrence Davidson
Reality Remake
Jan Oberg
NATO’s Crisis and the Trans-Atlantic Conflict
Vijay Prashad
A Glimpse of Japanese Communism
Thomas Knapp
Our Evil Gift to a Generation Which Didn’t Deserve it
Tom Crofton
Of Trade and Tariffs
Michael Barker
Building for a Socialist Brexit
Nick Licata
How Lead Poisoning Was Discovered in Flint’s Water
Paul Hillier
King Trump
Basma Ismail
Arming Teachers
Mel Gurtov
“Gangsterism” or “Progress”? Examining North Korea’s Latest Statement on Denuclearization
Victor Grossman
Chicken Games and Rotten Eggs in Germany
Cesar Chelala
Trump’s Policies on Immigrant Children Violate the Convention on the Rights of the Child
Tom H. Hastings
Coarse Culture Resurgent Racism
July 10, 2018
Nick Alexandrov
The Discovery of Central American Suffering
Sheldon Richman
The Trump-Kushner Delusion on Palestine
Jonathan Cook
By Razing Khan al-Ahmar, Israel will Bulldoze Illusions of Peace Process
Joyce McCracken
Barricades, Businesses and Storylines in Nicaragua
Patrick Cockburn
When ISIS is Gone, Iraq Will Remain a Deeply Corrupt Country
Ted Rall
“Thin Grey Line” — How the Media Stifles Coverage of Libel Cases
CJ Hopkins
Hardcore Hitler on Hitler in Helsinki
Manuel E. Yepe
Mexico Returns to Its Place in the Vanguard
Manuel García, Jr.
How Will the Inequality Balloon Bust?
Dan Corjescu
Axiom of Uncertainty
Lawrence Wittner
Has Democratic Socialism a Future in American Politics?
Steve Early
A Call Center Coup: Ex-Teamster Boots Riley Tackles Telemarketing and Its Discontents
K.J. Noh
New York Times Pours Linguistic Gasoline on North Korean-US Negotiations
Colin Todhunter
Agrarian Crisis and Climate Catastrophe: Forged in India, Made in Washington
Binoy Kampmark
Keeping Your Refugees: Macron, Francafrique and Euro-African Relations
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU