Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
July 11, 2018

Building for a Socialist Brexit

by

In recent years the Tories have been carrying through a veritable bonfire of workers’ rights, environmental protections and human rights. This is really nothing new, and few on the left would disagree that the Tories have plans to ignite further bonfires in the near future. The matter of what to do with regards the results of the EU referendum results is however far more divisive.

But to begin with, let’s be absolutely clear: when the public voted to leave the EU, they understood that they were voting with a Tory government at the helm of our country. Likewise, for many good reasons, the working-class understand that the one thing they can trust most politicians to do is to lie (hence the dwindling participation of working-class people in parliamentary elections).

For these reasons, the so-called anti-Brexit campaign group, Another Europe is Possible, and their forthcoming “The Left Against Brexit” speaking tour, is moving in the totally wrong direction when they say that “Britain can stay and lead in the EU”.

The campaign is of course obliged to mouth respect for democracy when they say: “We respect the result of the referendum,” but they then undo this when they add that a “vital part of any democracy that people are allowed to change their minds.” They aim to allow this change of mind to happen by promoting another referendum, this time on the final terms of any Brexit-deal. This is a tactic that can only serve to alienate even more working-class people from electoral politics and from the left more generally.

The irony embodied within such dangerous “democratic” arguments is illustrated by the fact that their campaign includes amongst its current leadership, Dr Marina Prentoulis, a spokesperson for Syriza, who should know better than to ignore the popular mandate of the people. In a recent academic article titled “Left Populism: the challenges from grassroots to electoral politics” (2017), she writes:

“In terms of Greece, the [2008 financial] crisis revealed the structural inequalities inscribed in the Eurozone project, which enabled the financial sector to survive unscattered, while the people of Southern Europe and, especially, Greece still suffer the results of extreme austerity, unsustainable debt and impoverishment.”

The attacks of the Eurozone Troika (the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission), which pushed “unprecedented austerity” (her words) upon the Greek people as part of the Eurozone bailout agreement (the so-called memorandum) are critical to understanding what is happening in Greece. Dr Prentoulis explains how Syriza“became the primary voice of opposition towards the old elites and the austerity imposed by the Troika” with “the establishment” being those “defined as those who signed the memorandum.”

Syriza of course had their own referendum in July 2015 when the Greek public voted overwhelmingly to reject the Troika’s austerity memorandum. Tragically, the leadership of Syriza chose to capitulate to the anti-democratic mandates of the Troika and betrayed the Greek working-class by failing to carry through the will of the people. Dr Prentoulis skates over this disastrous action, and after explaining that Syriza had initially opposed the Eurozone establishment commented: “(Of course, later that changed when the SYRIZA-led government was forced to accept the memorandum.)” But Syriza was never “forced” to ignore the massive mandate they received from the public. It was a political choice, and the wrong-one at that. And it was precisely this choice that has allowed the far-right to grow in strength because of Syriza’s open and unnecessary betrayal of the working-class.

There are many lessons from the Greek experience of the EU. The first is that the Corbyn-led Labour Party must oversee Britain’s exit from the EU. What we now need is a socialist Brexit, a complete break with the anti-democratic institutions of the EU. And to do this the utmost priority should be given to getting rid of our weak and divided Tory government.

The Tory government could be brought down this year, and so the very worst thing that Labour supporters should be doing now is trying to lead a campaign that for all intents and purposes aims to overturn the results of the Brexit referendum. Their energy would be far better spent in bringing about a general election, not another referendum.

There is no point in dwelling upon the obvious and predictable fact that both the mainstream media and political establishment promoted a racist narrative during debate in the run-up to the EU referendum. And certainly, the official Remain campaign was just as at fault as the Leave campaign for misinforming the public about what the EU really stood for.

On this point Dr Prentoulis acknowledges how “during the referendum campaign, the Remain side emphasized the economic consequences of a leave result, but, more often than not, by advocating the same neoliberal principles that had alienated big parts of the population.” Of course, at the same time, socialists attempted to put across the reasons why a Leave vote should be the official position of a socialist Labour Party (a message that was drowned out). But despite the left-wing leadership of Corbyn (and his hundreds-of-thousands of supporters), the right-wing majority of the members of the Parliamentary Labour Party tragically won the day and helped lead a pro-establishment Remain campaign.

Thankfully, Jeremy Corbyn, who is fully aware that the EU is no friend of the working-class, has stated that he will honour the results of the EU referendum and does not support the undemocratic calls being made by Dr Prentoulis and her friends at Another Europe is Possible.Dr Prentoulis points this out when, in frustration, she observes: “The Labour leadership, in order to avoid being branded as ‘the enemy of the people’ (those who will go against the will of the referendum), decided to vote in favour of triggering article 50.” She then added: “Although Labour still insists they will fight against the Conservative Brexit, it has not redefined Brexit. It just promises to oppose its more destructive terms at some future moment.”

The Socialist Party (of which I am a member) has always said that Corbyn should have ignored the Blairite threats from within the Parliamentary Labour Party in the run-up to the referendum (and afterwards), so he could reach out to the British population with a clearly articulated working-class message for why Britain is better off leaving the EU. That he did not do this was a tragedy, but one that can still be remedied. So, now Corbyn must take up the challenge that has been laid down by Dr Prentoulis, and in doing so redefine Brexit along socialist lines, laying out all the reasons why the EU is so destructive of working-class interests, and why a Labour government is willing and able to deliver a socialist Brexit.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Michael Barker

Michael Barker is the author of Under the Mask of Philanthropy (2017).

July 12, 2018
David Mattson
The Sinister Underbelly of Climate Change Denial
Jeffrey St. Clair - James Ridgeway
The Hammonds and the Origins of Rancher Terrorism in Burns, Oregon
David Schultz
You Don’t Have to Overrule Roe to Overrule Roe
Anthony Pahnke
AMLO Should Threaten to Leave NAFTA
Will Parrish
Living on Ohlone Land
George Ochenski
Here Comes Trump’s Trade War
Ariel Dorfman
Human Zoos in the Age of Trump
Ann Garrison
Nuclear Power in Africa?
John W. Whitehead
A New World Order: Brought to You by the Global-Industrial Deep State
Daniel Warner
Swiss Soccer Stars Shaqiri and Xhaka as Quantum Phenomenon
Dean Baker
When It Comes to Higher Wages, the Wall Street Journal Doesn’t Believe in Capitalism
Steve Carlson
What Would Garvey Do? An Open Letter to Bernie Sanders
Task Force on the Americas
What’s Happening in Nicaragua?
July 11, 2018
John Steppling
The Wisdom of Serpents
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Brexit Shambles
Joshua Frank
Why the Democrats Are Also to Blame for Brett Kavanaugh
Gary Leupp
Bolton, MEK and Trump Iran Strategy
Lawrence Davidson
Reality Remake
Jan Oberg
NATO’s Crisis and the Trans-Atlantic Conflict
Vijay Prashad
A Glimpse of Japanese Communism
Thomas Knapp
Our Evil Gift to a Generation Which Didn’t Deserve it
Tom Crofton
Of Trade and Tariffs
Michael Barker
Building for a Socialist Brexit
Nick Licata
How Lead Poisoning Was Discovered in Flint’s Water
Paul Hillier
King Trump
Basma Ismail
Arming Teachers
Mel Gurtov
“Gangsterism” or “Progress”? Examining North Korea’s Latest Statement on Denuclearization
Victor Grossman
Chicken Games and Rotten Eggs in Germany
Cesar Chelala
Trump’s Policies on Immigrant Children Violate the Convention on the Rights of the Child
Tom H. Hastings
Coarse Culture Resurgent Racism
July 10, 2018
Nick Alexandrov
The Discovery of Central American Suffering
Sheldon Richman
The Trump-Kushner Delusion on Palestine
Jonathan Cook
By Razing Khan al-Ahmar, Israel will Bulldoze Illusions of Peace Process
Joyce McCracken
Barricades, Businesses and Storylines in Nicaragua
Patrick Cockburn
When ISIS is Gone, Iraq Will Remain a Deeply Corrupt Country
Ted Rall
“Thin Grey Line” — How the Media Stifles Coverage of Libel Cases
CJ Hopkins
Hardcore Hitler on Hitler in Helsinki
Manuel E. Yepe
Mexico Returns to Its Place in the Vanguard
Manuel García, Jr.
How Will the Inequality Balloon Bust?
Dan Corjescu
Axiom of Uncertainty
Lawrence Wittner
Has Democratic Socialism a Future in American Politics?
Steve Early
A Call Center Coup: Ex-Teamster Boots Riley Tackles Telemarketing and Its Discontents
K.J. Noh
New York Times Pours Linguistic Gasoline on North Korean-US Negotiations
Colin Todhunter
Agrarian Crisis and Climate Catastrophe: Forged in India, Made in Washington
Binoy Kampmark
Keeping Your Refugees: Macron, Francafrique and Euro-African Relations
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU