July 6, 2018

The Politics of Poverty in America

by

Photo by sylvar | CC BY 2.0

This summer, UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty Philip Alston presented his observations on the state of international poverty to the UN Human Rights Council.

The country at the center of his most recent report wasn’t a developing one — it was the United States. In one of the wealthiest countries in the world, Alston found, many Americans live without access to water and public sewage services.

More alarmingly, at a time when 40 million Americans live in poverty — including over 5 million experiencing “developing world” levels of poverty — congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump are jeopardizing access to the social safety net for millions, the report concluded.

Exacerbating poverty won’t “Make America Great” for anyone.

For instance, health care, which is already prohibitively expensive, could become more so. A new ruleallowing small businesses to buy plans without certain “essential health benefits” required by the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is expected to increase insurance costs for people who need those benefits.

Even now, ACA premiums are increasing thanks to the president’s decision to stop sharing costs with insurers.

Rising out-of-pocket costs and premiums could either push the poor out of the market or force them to contend with even higher medical expenses. And by encouraging people to opt out of pricier plans, that leaves those who remain insured confronting higher costs, and subsequent financial insecurity, themselves.

Lack of insurance either drives the uninsured into hospital emergency rooms, where they face more expensive treatment they have no hope of affording, or promises an amplified public health crisis. In a December report, Alston recalled encountering poor Americans who had lost all of their teeth because they lacked access to dental health care.

The social safety net, which plays a crucial role in reducing poverty among children, is also under threat.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) alone kept 3.8 million children and 2.1 million children out of poverty and “deep poverty,” respectively, in 2014. The Center for American Progress calculated that childhood poverty alone stunts economic output by $170 billion each year and deprives the economy of $500 billion each year.

More importantly, poverty is morally reprehensible, subjecting children to a lifetime of harm. It portendsadverse health consequences, limited educational achievement, and lower rates of employment. Yet SNAP is on the chopping block for the House Farm Bill.

Poverty has also been shown to make communities fertile breeding grounds for abuse by law enforcement.

America’s homeless have been among those most vulnerable to this abuse. Instead of addressing homelessness with increased access to affordable housing, however, the Trump administration has suggested cuts to rental assistance programs. These cuts could push more Americans into homelessness — and then into the criminal justice system.

Across the country, homeless Americans are arrested and hit with an avalanche of fines and fees simply for trying to survive. The criminalization of homelessness deepens the poverty of the homeless and creates a criminal justice system that discriminates against the poor. No one benefits.

Fortunately, such hostility to the poor has been met with a wave of progressive activism.

Only a day after Alston presented his report, the Poor People’s Campaign rallied in front of the Capitol Building to cap six weeks of anti-poverty advocacy. Lawmakers are already following the campaign’s lead: Several influential senators and representatives recently heard testimony from struggling Americans.

Anti-poverty measures also featured prominently in the winning campaign of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is likely to become the next congresswoman for New York’s 14th District.

As Republicans pursue policies that make American poverty a global concern, at least some progressives are preparing to fight back.

Weekend Edition
July 06, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Ryan A. Knight
Autonomous Self-Organization Against the Electoral Spectacle in Mexico
Ebony Slaughter-Johnson
The Politics of Poverty in America
James Munson
Good Luck Ending Racism, Capitalism Still Needs It
Robert Fantina
Social Media and Israel: Censorship of the Truth
Geoff Dutton
When Momma Ain’t Happy: Downsides of Innovation Mania
Patrick Cockburn
Haunted by a Legacy of Hatred: Fear of ISIS’s Return in Iraq
Mary Serumaga
The Lemmings of Long Island: Are Americans Serial Victims of Systemic Investment Fraud?
Timothy P. Clark
First as Tragedy, Then as Tragedy. Ecological Imperialism and the Destruction of Families.
Sarah Anderson
The Future of Unions in the Wake of Janus
Jane LaTour
Labor History Happened Here – And Why It Matters
Fizz Perkal
Abolishing ICE Isn’t Radical, It’s Rational
Jill Richardson
Knowing When to Turn Off the News
George Goehl
There’s an All-Out War on Kids and Not Just on the Border
Ralph Nader
Recommendations for Engrossing Summer Reading and Viewing
Joseph Natoli
Denmark First
Norah Vawter
Guns Don’t Make Us Safer – Here’s the Proof
Ann Garrison
When Democrats Aren’t the Least-Worst
Ron Jacobs
City of Angels, Fallen and Otherwise
Daniel Warner
Is Roger Federer Being Unfaithful?
Dave Lindorff
Ready for a New ‘Missile Gap’ and Arms Race?
Edward Hunt
NED Pursues Regime Change by Playing the Long Game
Peter Crowley
The Forgotten 1971 Genocide in Pakistan
Laura Finley
The Most Anti-Woman President Ever?
Pete Tucker
Vince Gray is Eyeing a Run for Mayor of DC, Here’s How the Washington Post Took Him Down Last Time.
Christopher Brauchli
How the NRA Can Improve Its Image
Pauline Murphy
The Irish at the Battle of Ebro
Dan Bacher
Nestlé Scores Permit to Siphon Water From SoCal Creek
Colin Todhunter
GMO Agriculture and the Narrative of Choice
Steve Brown
Why Do Democrats Whine About Neil Gorsuch and Bemoan the Loss of Merrick Garland?
Mario Murcia
A Secret Political Genocide in Colombia
Binoy Kampmark
The Lures of Kleptocracy: Malaysia’s Najib Condition
Cesar Chelala
The Increasing Danger of Addiction to Video Games in Children
Louis Proyect
Hungary, Where Hell is For Immigrants
July 05, 2018
Chris Wright
Glimmers of Hope: the Death of the Old and Arrival of the Young
Sheldon Richman
Why Does Palestine Matter?
Kathy Deacon
Teething Pains
Robert Feuer
A Tale of Two Protests
Ramzy Baroud
‘Deal of the Century’ is Not New and the PA Leadership is Not a Victim
Daniel Drennan
Families Belong Together: Child Separation as a Function of Capital
John Carroll Md
Haiti Dispatch: Mika’s Story
Lance Olsen
A Once and Future Conservation: Business as Usual, Interrupted
Chris Gilbert
Venezuela’s Embarrassment of Riches? Socialism is Not in a Race Against Capitalism
Martha Rosenberg
Please Eat Our Cheese the Dairy Lobby Pleads
Camilo Gómez
The Complex Relationship Between Socialists and Immigration
Binoy Kampmark
Send in the Troops! Deploying the ADF against Rioters
