Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
July 4, 2018

Trump Effect Oozes Again

by

An epidemic is sweeping across America at record speed.

This epidemic is ignorance -– a fatuousness way beyond the malady of merely ill-informed.

Alarmingly, this epidemic of ignorance has received too little attention despite the quintessentially existential danger it presents to the very existence of America. America’s Founders proclaimed that an ‘informed electorate’ was essential for democracy to flourish. It is an immutable fact that ignorance floods the flourishing of that element for democracy- – informed electorate –- the Founders deemed essential.

The latest example of the debilitating impacts of this epidemic of ignorance is the vile and violent reactions to a recent incident in rural Virginia that involved President Trump’s ever-prevaricating press secretary, Sarah Sanders.

The owner of that restaurant asked Sanders to leave because workers in that eatery, who are gay, expressed discomfort with the presence of The-Public-Face of the Trump Administration that has taken discriminatory stances on gay rights and other issues.

Reaction to that perceived slight of Sanders from Trump loyalists involved ire directed not only at that Virginia establishment but ire dumped on many restaurants with the same name: Red Hen.

Exhibiting clinical levels of ignorance, complete with willful disdain for facts, Trump supporters unleashed a variety of assaults/insults on Red Hen named restaurants in Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, DC, and even in Ontario, Canada — all far from Virginia and all having absolutely no affiliations with that Virginia restaurant beyond sharing a name.

For example, a restaurant named Red Hen in a small South Jersey town located 25-miles south of Philadelphia has endured a barrage of harassment according to news accounts.

A news article about this barrage posted on NJ.com stated this Red Hen-named restaurant “has been the target of harassing phone calls, negative write-ups on review websites, and even threats of the building being burned down.”

That NJ.com article quoted the manager of that Red Hen-named restaurant that complained of receiving telephone calls that were “very abrasive and very aggressive and threatening.”

That Red Hen restaurant in South Jersey turned to Facebook to try to counter attacks from Trump loyalists rooted in mistaken identity. Part of that Facebook posting stated, “Kindly check your facts before you erroneously defame an innocent business on Facebook in an attempt to destroy their business where they welcome all irrespective of their race, religion, views or opinions.”

Yes, Trump loyalists enjoy the same First Amendment free speech and protest rights as Trump critics, like those who have jeered Trump officials, particularly over that Administration’s widely condemned ‘Zero Tolerance’ immigration policies that include separating children from their parents and caging children in detention facilities.

Activists, for example, confronted Trump’s Department of Homeland Security head, Kirstjen Nielsen, inside a Mexican restaurant in Washington, DC. Those activists, who opposed the Trump policy of snatching children from their asylum-seeking parents, assailed Nielsen with chants: “If kids don’t eat in peace, you don’t eat in peace.” Nielsen, days before that restaurant encounter, had publicly and falsely proclaimed that there was no Trump policy to separate children from their parents.

The trouble for Trump loyalists, with these assaults on Red Hen-named restaurants, is that their rage is rooted in the ignorance of not caring to even determine if the target of their ire is actually a business where an insult of a Trump official has occurred.

The same slice of Trump loyalists who strike out to cripple businesses with no affiliation to the business that triggered their ire are in the same segment of Americans who –- ignorantly –- dismiss the reality that climate change is real and devastating and who hate Obamacare but love the benefits of the Affordable Care Act despite the fact that the ACA is Obamacare.

Trump loyalists who back Trump’s “beautiful Wall” across the border with Mexico as an immigration deterrent do so despite the fact that such a barrier is unlikely to deter desperate people from sneaking into the US from south of the border, and will have no impact on high-levels of immigrants from countries in Asia – another example of ignorance.

It is odious that the same Trump loyalists who scream at restaurants named Red Hen are silent about governmental practices that keep their taxes high, like payments in police brutality cases. Remember the Tea Party surge against high taxes?

The same Trump loyalists who lather that Red Hen-named restaurant in South Jersey and who place ‘Support Local Police’ signs on their front lawns look away from instances of egregious police abuse like that by a member of a police department a mere 18-miles from that eatery.

The same male policeman in that department who is now at the center of controversial fatal shooting of a female shoplifting suspect was sued for assaulting an elderly woman and criticized on social media for battering a younger woman.

The ignorance that leaves Trump loyalists comfortable with neither knowing nor caring that all Red Hen-named restaurants in different parts of the country are not under the same ownership is ignorance that will accelerate through the dismantling of public education, a plank in the Trump Administration’s proclaimed ‘Make America Great Again’ initiative.

With education often cited as an antidote to ignorance and education from pre-school to post-graduate under assault by the Trump Administration, America’s epidemic of ignorance will surely grow.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Linn Washington Jr.

Linn Washington, Jr. is a founder of This Can’t Be Happening and a contributor to Hopeless: Barack Obama and the Politics of Illusion, (AK Press). He lives in Philadelphia.

July 04, 2018
Tony McKenna
Trump, Obama and the Nature of Fascism
Kenneth Surin
Return to Houston
David Schultz
Justice Kennedy and the Myth of the Legal Neutrality
Hossein Nazari
When America Downed an Iranian Airliner and Celebrated It!
William Hartung
Trump’s “Infrastructure” Plan: Pump Up the Pentagon
Patrick Cockburn
Iraq is Threatened by Catastrophic Drought
Marc Estrin
Burning Tires
George Ochenski
Trump on the Stump
Adolf Alzuphar
LA, Angazi But I’m Sure
Linn Washington Jr.
Trump Effect Oozes Again
Ted Rall
The Big Winners from Mass Deportations? The $5 Billion Private Prison Industry
Catherine April Watters
The Gaza Flotilla in Gijon: a Visual Essay
Dean Baker
NYT Gets Hysterical About Non-Existent Debt Crisis
Douglas Valentine
A Thought for Independence Day
July 03, 2018
William Hawes
Ecology: The Keystone Science
Robert Fisk
Kushner’s “Ultimate Deal” Would Strip Palestinians of Their Human Dignity
Elizabeth Murray
The Next Boat to Gaza
Elliott MIller
A Baldwinite’s Regret
Robert Hunziker
Three Climatic Monsters with Asteroid Impact
Howard Lisnoff
We Pissed Il Duce Off
Robert Koehler
Valuing Life More than Borders
Phyllis Wrynn
Separation
Gunnar Westberg
Five Lessons From the North Korea Nuclear Story
Serge Halimi
The Official Fake News
Robert Dodge
The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty at 50 – Awaiting Good Faith
David Swanson
Why Ocasio-Cortez’s Platform is So Great
Katalina Khoury
“It’s Impossible to Love Someone and Control Them at the Same Time”: Misogyny, and Proper Acts of Love
Jack Random
Corporate Supremes
Dean Baker
Educating David Frum About the Trade Deficit
July 02, 2018
Chris Floyd
Decision Time for ‘Democracy’: Who Will Be Our Next Unelected Arbiter-for-Life?
Kshama Sawant
After the Amazon Tax Betrayal
Rob Seimetz
From Occupation to Community: the Lessons From OccupyICE Portland
Patrick Bobilin
The Ocasio Effect: a New Yorker’s Perspective
Gary Leupp
Fear and Trembling about the Trump-Putin Summit
Ted Rall
Bipartisan Blame for the Mess at the US-Mexico Border Inbox x
Graham Peebles
Diet, Ignorance and the Environmental Catastrophe
Kathleen Wallace
$88,00 for Your Thoughts
Thomas Knapp
A Proposal: Cut the Court
Colin Todhunter
GM Crops in India: Approval by Contamination?
Bill Glahn
Who Will Save the World? Travels Through the Texas Panhandle
Walter Clemens
Jon Stewart to the President
Michael Dickinson
Prince William’s Trip to Israel
Ken Hinman
Fish Out of Water
Dean Baker
The Washington Post Really Really Hates Markets When It Means Higher Pay for Ordinary Workers
Weekend Edition
June 29, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Stanley L. Cohen
The Peace Deal That is All Israel
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU