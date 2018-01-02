Fearless Muckraking
January 2, 2018
Glenn Greenwald on Iran Protests
More articles by:
CP Editor
January 02, 2018
John Davis
Afterburn
Jon Rynn
More Power to the Workers: The Political Economy of Seymour Melman
Gary Leupp
Trump’s Jerusalem Decision and Ongoing U.S. Decline
Thomas Klikauer
Austrofascism 2018
Lawrence Davidson
Seven Forbidden Words: On the Uses of Censorship
Binoy Kampmark
Trump Versus the FBI
Lawrence Wittner
The “Merchants of Death” Survive and Prosper
Ali Mohsin
Pakistan: Teachers and Farmers Protests Brutally Crushed in Sindh
Kim C. Domenico
Fallen Pan, Furious Women, and the Failure of Soulless Feminism
January 01, 2018
Patrick Cockburn
Are the Wars in Syria and Iraq Finally Coming to an End?
Andrew Levine
A Principle to Organize Around this Trumpian Winter: Plunder the Pentagon and Leave “Entitlements” Alone
Joseph Grosso
Rage Against the Machine: A War vs. Consensus
Uri Avnery
The Man Who Jumped
Robert Hunziker
The Unsung Epidemic
George Payne
Guantanamo Remains a Global Symbol of Injustice
Kathy Kelly
Yemen: Remaining Peaceful Was Their Choice
Dean Baker
Dumb and Dumber: Trump on Amazon and the Postal Service
Susan Babbitt
Ana Belén Montes at Year’s End
Raouf Halaby
Let’s Put the Trumped, Bannon-ized, Weinstein-ized Year Behind Us
Weekend Edition
December 29, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Stanley L. Cohen
Parallel Worlds: Gaza and Israel
Virginia Tilley
The New Hysteria on Kremlin Trolls
Paul Street
Against Identitarian and Generational Divide and Rule
David Rosen
What Happened to the 40-Hour Workweek?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Alice Doesn’t Live There Anymore: a Wake Up Call
Roger Harris
Lamenting Venezuela’s “Humanitarian Crisis” While Blocking Its Resolution
Joshua Cho
The World’s Real Nuclear Menace Isn’t North Korea
Chuck Collins
Help for Struggling Millionaires is on the Way
Nick Pemberton
Is Domestic Violence the Next Step for #MeToo?
Vijay Prashad
Notes From Europe’s African Border
Clark T. Scott
A Future Free For All
John McMurtry
Life Grounding Marx 150 Years After Capital
Louis Yako
2018 Won’t be New or Happy, Either!
Ishmael Reed
Who’s Hollering “Hi -Tech Lynching” Now?
Michael Brenner
On the Futility of American Politics
Brian Saady
An Ex-Cop Talks About Police Shootings
Yves Engler
Lying Diplomacy
Jonathan Feldman
Seymour Melman and the New American Revolution: a Reconstructionist Alternative to a Society Spiraling into the Abyss
Doug Johnson
No Room in the Shelters During Toronto’s Christmas Cold Snap
Arturo Desimone
Latin America Reduced to an island Called Venezuela, in a Sea of CNN En Español
David Macaray
Finally Some Good News for Labor
John Carroll Md
Dispatches From Haiti: Wilgues and His Checker Case
Thomas Mountain
The Big Mac and the Crocodile: South Africa and Zimbabwe’s New Presidents
Matthew Stevenson
Into Africa: Mugabe’s Zimbabwe–the Fear and the Fiat Money
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
The Coming Transformation
David Krieger
Ten Nuclear Wishes for the New Year
