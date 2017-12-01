Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 1, 2017

Organized Labor and the Dreaded Two-Tier Contract

by

by

From the vantage of organized labor, the worst statutory event ever to occur was passage (over President Truman’s veto) of the 1947 Taft-Hartley Act.  Besides outlawing a union’s ability to conduct secondary strikes and boycotts (in other words, prohibiting workers from freely engaging in a meaningful display of union “solidarity”), Taft-Hartley ushered in the toxic era of the so-called “right-to-work” state.

A right-to-work state is one that allows employees to hire into a union facility—a facility that routinely offers better wages and benefits than a comparable non-union facility—but, preposterously, does not require these employees to join the very union that made those economic advantages possible.  At first blush, such a sleazy, “backdoor” arrangement seems grossly unfair if not downright illegal.

But right-to-work provisions aren’t illegal.  Indeed, they are not only legal, a whopping 28 states (including Michigan and Wisconsin, their illustrious labor histories notwithstanding) have adopted them.  So what has Taft-Hartley wrought?  It has given sharp-eyed pilgrims the right to publicly rejoice in the hard-earned benefits of union membership—including being able to cite the union contract when filing a grievance—without having to become union members.

Not to stretch the analogy, but isn’t this bullshit a bit like the soldier who spent all his time in the motor pool, having never once seen actual battle, and then insisting on being awarded a combat ribbon because a lot of the other guys got one?  While U.S. companies smugly refer to this union-busting device as “freedom of choice,” organized labor calls it “freeloading,” which it clearly is.

As crippling as the Taft-Hartley Act was, one can argue that implementation of the “two-tier wage and benefit configuration” has been equally debilitating.  Unlike the post-war Taft-Hartley, the two-tier didn’t raise its ugly head until the late 1970s, when the UAW (United Auto Workers) was first exposed to it, but since then—in the wake of hundreds and hundreds of corporations having jumped on the bandwagon—it’s done incalculable damage to the labor movement.

Basically, the two-tier arrangement is exactly what it implies.  One pay scale is transformed into two.  Under a two-tier, instead of everyone in a union shop receiving—as was historically always the case—identical pay and identical benefits for doing identical jobs, the company is allowed to create a secondary progression ladder.

And under the provisions of this secondary ladder, all future employees are locked into not only what wages they can make, but what benefits they can receive, including vacation time, pensions, and in some cases, health coverage.  Why on earth would a union agree to such contract language?  Because they had a gun to their heads.  The mighty UAW once had more than a million members.  Today, they’re a shell of their former selves.  Membership stands at 390,000.

Understandably, these two-tier configurations—particularly the most radical versions—didn’t emerge fully formed.  For one thing, in the beginning, most companies weren’t sure where the plans would lead (or how best to sell the idea to the union), and for another, if the union were given the slightest hint at what the most ambitious versions would be, they would have risen en masse, and run away screaming from the bargaining table.

Which is why the first two-tiers were presented as “hiring rates.”  For example, in the West Coast paper industry, local unions agreed to having their new hires paid less than seasoned employees doing the same job, so long as the differential adhered to a graduated index.

During their first three months a new hire would receive 80% of the full rate.  The next three months it would be 85%.  Then 90%.  Then 95%.  Only after one year would they receive the full rate.  No one really objected to this, including the new hires themselves, who thought it was a “fair” system.

But all of this quickly morphed into what we find today:  A permanent and disaffected collection of “haves and have-nots.”  Under a strict two-tier arrangement, today’s new hires can never earn what a senior person earns doing the same job, no matter how long they remain on the payroll.  One can readily imagine what effect this has on union solidarity.  It’s been devastating.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:David Macaray

David Macaray is a playwright and author. His newest book is How To Win Friends and Avoid Sacred Cows.  He can be reached at dmacaray@gmail.com

Weekend Edition
December 01, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Margaret Mead: Where Are You Now?
Richard Klin
Elephantine Lamentation
David Macaray
Organized Labor and the Dreaded Two-Tier Contract
Ricardo Vaz
“Colombia is Safe for Business, But Not for People”: Interview with Daniel Kovalik
Pepe Escobar
From the Caucasus to the Balkans, China’s Silk Roads are Rising
Murray Dobbin
We Must Begin to Curb the Power of Corporations
Peter Bohmer
The Human Right to Not Be Poor: A Proposal for a Radical, Not a Neoliberal Universal Basic Income
Ramzy Baroud
Decades of US Diplomacy Has Failed: Why the US Wants to Shut Down PLO Office
Ariel Dorfman
Walden on the Rocks
Ted Rall
Trump, the P**sy Tape and a Bunch of Lazy Journalists
Jonathan Latham
Continued Use of toxic Glyphosate has Left Greens’ Strategy in Tatters, What Now?
Binoy Kampmark
Mammoth Divorce Bills: the EU and the Surrender of the Brexiters
Ron Jacobs
More Than Just Symbols: The Chicano Resistance Movement
REZA FIYOUZAT
Tax Cuts for the Super Rich, Financial Assault on the Working People
Tom H. Hastings
Turkeys in the White House
Louis Proyect
Loathing European Bourgeois Society: the Films of Kaurismaki and Haneke
Robert Koehler
Reopening the Doors of Perception
CounterPunch News Service
Native People Pay Heavy Price in Trump’s Tax Cut for the Rich
Binoy Kampmark
Branagh, Poirot and Murder on the Orient Express
Charles R. Larson
Review: Emily Witt’s “Nollywood: The Making of a Film Empire”
November 30, 2017
John W. Whitehead
Afraid of Being Pulled Over by Police? You Should Be
Howard Lisnoff
A Real or an Inflated Threat?
Rob Seimetz
What Does It Mean to Live in the Age of the Anthropocene?
Cesar Chelala
Yemen: Today’s Guernica
Sam Pizzigati
How to Stop a Tax Plan Rigged for the Rich
Edward Curtin
Waiting for the American Dream
Binoy Kampmark
The Vanishing Submarine: Hope and the ARA San Juan
Ralph Nader
Be Aware of the Dark Side of Sports Media
Jack Dresser
Palestinians Have Suffered a Century of Colonial Arrogance
Tom Clifford
Japan’s Imperial Eclipse
Thomas Knapp
James O’Keefe versus the Cardinal Rule of “Gotcha” Journalism
November 29, 2017
Michael Hudson
Monetary Imperialism
David Rosen
Century of the National Security State: A New Subversives List?
Andre Vltchek - Mira Lubis
Borneo: Island Devastated
Robert Fisk
Who is Calling the Shots in the Middle East These Days? It’s Not Trump
Robert Fantina
Political Corruption and the U.S. Government
Binoy Kampmark
The Rhetorical Trap: North Korea as “State Sponsor of Terrorism”
Chandra Muzaffar
The Rawda Massacre and Combatting Terrorism
Justin O'Hagan
“Nationalist, Unionist or Other:” The Poverty of Consociational Politics in Northern Ireland
Jack Rasmus
A Thanksgiving Letter to Our Wealthiest 1%
Manuel E. Yepe
My Last Farewell to Armando Hart
Julian Vigo
Architecture of the Office and the Open-Plan of the Female Body
November 28, 2017
Dave Lindorff
Suddenly, I’m a ‘Russian Agent’!
Aidan O'Brien
McCarthyism in Europe Today 
Gregory Barrett
US Neocon Wars Open Pandora’s Box in Europe
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU