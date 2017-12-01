Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 1, 2017

Flynn Pleads Guilty to Lying About Trump Sabotage of Security Council Resolution Against Israel Settlements

by

by

This morning, former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn plead guilty to lying to the FBI about his efforts with Jared Kushner to torpedo a United Nations Security Council resolution criticizing Israeli settlements.  These included lobbying the Russian ambassador to help in this campaign by delaying or cancelling a vote on the matter. Earlier today, I published a new column in Middle East Eye (MEE) which outlined the case against Kushner.

Here’s how the Times laid out the context:

In one of the conversations described in court documents, the men discussed an upcoming United Nations Security Council vote on whether to condemn Israel’s building of settlements. At the time, the Obama administration was preparing to allow a Security Council vote on the matter.

Mr. Mueller’s investigators have learned through witnesses and documents that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel asked the Trump transition team to lobby other countries to help Israel, according to two people briefed on the inquiry. Investigators have learned that Mr. Flynn and Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, took the lead in those efforts. Mr. Mueller’s team has emails that show Mr. Flynn saying he would work to kill the vote, the people briefed on the matter said.

Bloomberg elaborates on this:

One transition official at the time said Kushner called Flynn to tell him he needed to get every foreign minister or ambassador from a country on the U.N. Security Council to delay or vote against the resolution. Much of this appeared to be coordinated also with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose envoys shared their own intelligence about the Obama administration’s lobbying efforts to get member stats [sic] to support the resolution, with the Trump transition team.

Use of the term “intelligence” in the above passage implies that the Israelis knew of the Obama administration efforts in support of the resolution through surveillance or communications intercepts.  As Eli Lake is a journalist who is exceedingly close to Israeli officials, including intelligence operatives, this strengthens the notion that he is aware surveillance may’ve been involved in this case.  In the past, we’ve heard that both the U.S. and Israel bugged each other regarding the negotiations for the P5+1 Iran nuclear deal.  This might indicate such efforts were ongoing.

Knowledge that Israel was spying on the Obama administration during this period might reflect even more negatively on the Trump machinations against the resolution before he assumed office.  It would strengthen the notion that official U.S. interests and Israelis interests were totally at odds in this case.  That in turn strengthens the notion of a Logan Act violation (see below).

In my MEE piece, I suggested that the activity of the Trump transition team, acting before Trump assumed office, was a violation of the Logan Act.  It prohibits U.S. citizens from acting in the name of the U.S., while engaging with a foreign power on behalf of the latter’s interests.  In this case, we have perhaps the most explicit violation of the Act in U.S. history, which has never before seen anyone tried or convicted.  In other words, the Obama administration’s official position, while not voting for the resolution, was to permit it to be approved by the Security Council.  Since this was the official policy of the U.S. government, Trump’s attempt to destroy the chances for the resolution’s passage was a clear Logan violation.

No doubt, you will hear Israel apologists argue that the Logan Act claim is specious since the resolution ended up passing anyway.  They will claim that the Trump machinations were an abject failure, so its actions should be mitigated by this fact.  But Logan doesn’t make allowances for whether a betrayal of U.S. interests is successful or not.  The very act of sabotage is itself the offense.

It’s clear in this case that Mueller will not use Logan as the direct charge in court to prosecute Flynn or Kushner.  As I mentioned, a violation of the Act alone has never led to a conviction.  But lying about one’s action pursuant to a Logan Act violation is an eminently prosecutable offense.  That’s perjury and a standard federal case.  This is what Flynn has confessed to.

Next up, without doubt, will be Kushner.  He’s next in Mueller’s sites.  But unlike Flynn, he can’t cop a plea.  If he did so, this would lead directly to Trump, since Kushner without doubt pursued this matter under direct order from Trump.  Kushner must protect the big guy.  That’s why it’s likely Mueller will actually file charges against Kushner, indict him and prosecute him.  Whether he wins the case will determine whether Trump goes down as the next target.

The big fish is Trump.  That’s who he’s after in the long run.  The special counsel aims to hand the Congress a case that is signed, sealed and delivered, ready for impeachment proceedings.  Then it will be up to the Republican majority (though if the case lingers after 2018, it might be a Democratic majority) to determine whether to move forward.

So 2018 becomes even more critical than it has been until now.  Then Democrats will run on essentially one platform: impeach Trump.  They will go to the country and ask the American people to give them a mandate to pursue impeachment.  At least they will if they’re sensible (which they often aren’t) and want to win.

As I wrote in MEE, what’s critical about this entire episode is that U.S. policy toward Israel is at the heart of the matter.  Never in the history of the Republic has anyone been convicted for acting on behalf of Israel to sabotage U.S. policy.  This is a watershed moment (even though this won’t be the specific, proximate cause of Flynn or Kushner’s ultimate downfall).

The Israel Lobby will deny it played any role in this and claim it has nothing to do with these charges.  However, it should understand (though given it’s hubris it might refuse to do so) that there are now distinct limits on its power; and that if a politician or Lobby official goes beyond those limits they put themselves into very concrete legal jeopardy.

Critics of Israel and its far-right government are always seeking tell-tale signs of the downfall of the Lobby, hoping that this will lead to the downfall of the racist, oppressive policies Israel has pursued for the past decades.  There is always a tendency to overemphasize every development and seeing what one wants to see.  This is often my criticism of sites like Mondoweiss.  Wish fulfillment isn’t the same as fact.

But this case could be a bellweather.  A day that marked when one era ended and another began in U.S. relations toward Israel.  Whether that happens hinges on whether Mueller succeeds in his case against Kushner and ultimately Trump.  History is in the making…

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Richard Silverstein
Weekend Edition
December 01, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Dasvidaniya, Donna Brazile, the Dismal Dollar Democrat
Andrew Levine
Watershed Ahead
Ana Portnoy
The University of Puerto Rico: Looming Threats of Privatization After Hurricanes Irma and María
John Steppling
A City on a Hill (or the Weinstein Effect)
Rob Urie
Climate Crisis, ‘Smart’ Growth and the Logic of Calamity
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
The US Opium Wars: China, Burma and the CIA
Mike Whitney
Why the Democrats Will Run Michele Obama in 2020
John Laforge
Retired Nuclear Warriors v. Active Duty Armageddon
Richard Silverstein
Flynn Pleads Guilty to Lying About Trump Sabotage of Security Council Resolution Against Israel Settlements
Arthur Wyns
Grandfather Trump Might Have Been a Climate Migrant
Nafeez Ahmed – Andrew Markell
The Collapse of Media and What You Can Do About It
Serge Halimi
France’s New Religious Wars
Jeremy Lent
AI Has Already Taken Over, It’s Called the Corporation
Tom Engelhardt
A President Made for a Zombie Apocalypse World
Brian Cloughley
Endless Wars, Marching Bands and Patriotism
Andre Vltchek
Genocidal United States
Joseph Natoli
The Time Was and Remains Ripe for Trump, the Trumpians and the Republican Shills of Plutocrats
Matthew Stevenson
Into Africa: China Uber Alles
Ani Maitra
CNN in North Korea: Liberal Democracy and Ethno-Nationalism
Fred Gardner
Obituary Politics: Todd Gitlin Puts Down Ed Herman
Victor Grossman
Crisis in Germany?
George Wuerthner
The Hazards of Rear-View Mirror Economics
Russell Mokhiber
Roberta Walburn on Miles Lord the Maverick Judge Who Brought Corporate America to Justice
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Margaret Mead: Where Are You Now?
Richard Klin
Elephantine Lamentation
David Macaray
Organized Labor and the Dreaded Two-Tier Contract
Ricardo Vaz
“Colombia is Safe for Business, But Not for People”: Interview with Daniel Kovalik
Pepe Escobar
From the Caucasus to the Balkans, China’s Silk Roads are Rising
Murray Dobbin
We Must Begin to Curb the Power of Corporations
Peter Bohmer
The Human Right to Not Be Poor: A Proposal for a Radical, Not a Neoliberal Universal Basic Income
Ramzy Baroud
Decades of US Diplomacy Has Failed: Why the US Wants to Shut Down PLO Office
Ariel Dorfman
Walden on the Rocks
Nick Pemberton
Garrison Keillor is a Tool 
Ted Rall
Trump, the P**sy Tape and a Bunch of Lazy Journalists
Jonathan Latham
Continued Use of Toxic Glyphosate has Left Greens’ Strategy in Tatters, What Now?
Binoy Kampmark
Mammoth Divorce Bills: the EU and the Surrender of the Brexiters
Ron Jacobs
More Than Just Symbols: The Chicano Resistance Movement
REZA FIYOUZAT
Tax Cuts for the Super Rich, Financial Assault on the Working People
Tom H. Hastings
Turkeys in the White House
Louis Proyect
Loathing European Bourgeois Society: the Films of Kaurismaki and Haneke
Christopher Brauchli
The Christian and the Cake
Robert Koehler
Reopening the Doors of Perception
CounterPunch News Service
Native People Pay Heavy Price in Trump’s Tax Cut for the Rich
B. R. Gowani
Militant Mohammedans and the Malicious Military
Binoy Kampmark
Branagh, Poirot and Murder on the Orient Express
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU