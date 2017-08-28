Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
August 28, 2017

WikiLeaks: Hostile is as Hostile Does

by

by

“It is the sense of Congress,” according to the annual Intelligence Authorization Act now working its way through the US Senate,”that WikiLeaks and the senior leadership of WikiLeaks resemble a non-state hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors and should be treated as such a service by the United States.”

US Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) was the lone dissenting vote on the bill, which was approved by the Senate Intelligence Committee in late August. Wyden is on board with Congress’s general anti-Russia/anti-WikiLeaks hatefest, but worries that the bill’s “novel” phraseology might be “applied to journalists inquiring about secrets.” That’s a valid concern as far as it goes, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough.

Simply put the US government’s problem with WikiLeaks — the basis for its claim of hostility — is that WikiLeaks tells the truth about the US government.

WikiLeaks’s disclosures include material on US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, torture at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, and US spy operations against putative allies (including a scheme cooked up by the CIA and then Secretary of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to spy on United Nations officials).

“Vault 7,” the current round of WikiLeaks disclosures, reveals the tools the Central Intelligence Agency uses to compromise our computers, our telephones, even our televisions, Not to mention the tools it uses to spy on, get this, other US intelligence agencies.

Not that the US government is the sole target of this “non-state hostile intelligence service.” WikiLeaks embarrasses governments around the world by showing their subjects the secrets those governments (yes, including Russia’s) don’t want them to see.

Ever since passage of the National Security Act of 1947, the US government’s “defense” and “intelligence” apparatuses have accustomed themselves to growing and operating absent any obligation or accountability to the citizens and taxpayers who pay — in treasure, and sometimes in blood — for their games.

Bottom line: The CIA, the NSA and the other “alphabet soup” agencies of the US government spy on you, lie to you, and commit crimes in your name with presumed impunity. WikiLeaks merely shows you what they’re doing, and has yet to be caught in a lie.

When the US Senate Intelligence Committee declares WikiLeaks “hostile,” the obvious question is “hostile to whom?” WikiLeaks is allied with the American people, while the US intelligence community — and, for the moment at least, the US Senate Intelligence Committee — is our enemy.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Thomas Knapp

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

August 28, 2017
Anthony DiMaggio
Trump’s Antifa Moment: Police Repression, Nonviolence, and Movement Building on the Left
Andrew Smolski
When the Rains Came to Houston
Conn Hallinan
Spain: Breaking Up is Hard to Do
Fawzia Afzal-Khan
Of Dramas Big and Small in the USA Today: From ISIS to Islamophobia to the Solar Eclipse
Joe Emersberger
Lenin Moreno is a Fraud, But How Far to the Right Can He Take Ecuador?
Dean Baker
Should South Korea Worry About Donald Trump?
Gerry Brown
Modi’s Dangerous Embrace of Trump
Thomas Knapp
WikiLeaks: Hostile is as Hostile Does
Thomas Mountain
Shia Insurrection in Saudi Arabia; The Battle for Awamiya
Kary Love
Pardoning Arpaio: The Power not the Right
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Syria’s Survival
Binoy Kampmark
Exit Gorka
James Rothenberg
When a President is Unfit
Cesar Chelala
What Would Einstein Have Said About Gaza?
Samuel Vargo
Trump Pardoned the Wrong Guy, a Better Choice Would Have Been Leonard Peltier
Weekend Edition
August 25, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
The Road to Charlottesville: Reflections on 21st Century U.S. Capitalist Racism
Jeffrey St. Clair
The War That Time Forgot
Rob Urie
Vote Tallies and Class Struggle
Alfred W. McCoy
The CIA and Me: How I Learned Not to Love Big Brother
Joshua Frank
The Pentagon is Poisoning Your Drinking Water
Mike Whitney
Why Can’t Wheeler-Dealer Trump Cut a Deal with North Korea?  
Ben Debney
The Predictable Casualties of Counterterrorism
Gary Leupp
Trump’s About-Face on Afghanistan
Nyla Ali Khan
An Interventionist Foreign Policy Blurs the Line of Demarcation Between Neoconservatives and Neoliberals
Dan Corjescu
The Rise of the Robots and the End of Capitalism?
Radhika Desai
Marx’s “Capital” at 150: History in Capital, Capital in History
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
King of the Hate Business: Inside the Southern Poverty Law Center
Robert Fantina
Trump, Afghanistan and History
Sheldon Richman
Operation CYA: Afghanistan
Brian Cloughley
NATO’s Welcome Bear
John Wight
Colin Kaepernick and the NFL: Man vs Machine
Chuck Collins
Stop the Buzz Killing Beer Barons
Mitchell Zimmerman
Lessons on North Korea From the Cuban Missile Crisis
Sergio Alejandro Gómez
2017, According to Fidel
Stephen Cooper
Gov. Greitens: Pull Down Missouri’s Racist Death Penalty Statutes!
David Rosen
Sex Robots: The Sad Future of Sexual Fantasy
Tom Clifford
China Rising or Leveling Off?
Eric Sommer
The Simple Truth About the War in Afghanistan 
Robert Fisk
The Barcelona Attack and the Future of Spain and Catalonia
Steve Horn
Trump Attorney Sues Greenpeace Over Dakota Access in $300 Million Racketeering Case
Binoy Kampmark
The Rise of the Killer Robot
Jill Richardson
Trump’s War on the National Parks
Missy Comley Beattie
This Man
Christopher Brauchli
Judge Roy Moore Rides Again
Ann Garrison
Protesting, Glorifying, and Justifying White Supremacy by the Bay
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU