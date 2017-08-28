Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
August 28, 2017

Modi’s Dangerous Embrace of Trump

by

by

Photo by BMN Network | CC BY 2.0

When he met Trump in June, Modi showed his penchant for hugging, resting his head on Trump’s chest as the two were locked in tight embrace. The photo-op made front page back in New Delhi, further cementing Modi’s political hold at home.

And when Trump announced last week India’s enhanced role in Afghanistan, while scolding the arch enemy Pakistan for harbouring terrorists, Modi’s head must be up in Cloud Nine. It’s almost like a wet dream come true for the Hindutva  chief!

I say, almost, because Trump had a caveat for Modi : India should contribute more economic assistance to Afghanistan. That’s the spoiler for Modi’s otherwise perfect delusion of grandeur and greatness. As in the case of EU, Trump wanted them to pay more for NATO.

Since Modi came to power, he has gone all out to embrace America. That seems to have produced dividends. First, the US designated India as a major defence partner. It sounds good on paper, though what that exactly means in reality no one knows. But India has paid a hefty price for that hollow label. Modi has dumped the country’s “non-alignedness” since independence, much to the chagrin of Russia, the principal supplier of weapons to India. In response, Russia has reached out to Pakistan, having their first ever joint military drill.

India’s incursion into Chinese-controlled Donglang, when Modi was in Washington meeting and embracing Trump, could be a test of how much or how far Washington would go to bat for New Delhi in its territorial dispute with China. It must have come as a sore disappointment to Modi that Trump is non-committal, urging both sides to solve the border standoff by diplomatic means.

Now, this, Trump wanting India to play and pay more in Afghanistan. Trump sees Modi as ATM, helping to defray part of the cost of occupying Kabul. And perhaps sending Indian troops into Afghanistan.

Is Modi’s wet dream turning into a nightmare?

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Gerry Brown

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

August 28, 2017
Anthony DiMaggio
Trump’s Antifa Moment: Police Repression, Nonviolence, and Movement Building on the Left
Andrew Smolski
When the Rains Came to Houston
Conn Hallinan
Spain: Breaking Up is Hard to Do
Fawzia Afzal-Khan
Of Dramas Big and Small in the USA Today: From ISIS to Islamophobia to the Solar Eclipse
Joe Emersberger
Lenin Moreno is a Fraud, But How Far to the Right Can He Take Ecuador?
Dean Baker
Should South Korea Worry About Donald Trump?
Gerry Brown
Modi’s Dangerous Embrace of Trump
Thomas Knapp
WikiLeaks: Hostile is as Hostile Does
Thomas Mountain
Shia Insurrection in Saudi Arabia; The Battle for Awamiya
Kary Love
Pardoning Arpaio: The Power not the Right
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Syria’s Survival
Binoy Kampmark
Exit Gorka
James Rothenberg
When a President is Unfit
Cesar Chelala
What Would Einstein Have Said About Gaza?
Samuel Vargo
Trump Pardoned the Wrong Guy, a Better Choice Would Have Been Leonard Peltier
Weekend Edition
August 25, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
The Road to Charlottesville: Reflections on 21st Century U.S. Capitalist Racism
Jeffrey St. Clair
The War That Time Forgot
Rob Urie
Vote Tallies and Class Struggle
Alfred W. McCoy
The CIA and Me: How I Learned Not to Love Big Brother
Joshua Frank
The Pentagon is Poisoning Your Drinking Water
Mike Whitney
Why Can’t Wheeler-Dealer Trump Cut a Deal with North Korea?  
Ben Debney
The Predictable Casualties of Counterterrorism
Gary Leupp
Trump’s About-Face on Afghanistan
Nyla Ali Khan
An Interventionist Foreign Policy Blurs the Line of Demarcation Between Neoconservatives and Neoliberals
Dan Corjescu
The Rise of the Robots and the End of Capitalism?
Radhika Desai
Marx’s “Capital” at 150: History in Capital, Capital in History
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
King of the Hate Business: Inside the Southern Poverty Law Center
Robert Fantina
Trump, Afghanistan and History
Sheldon Richman
Operation CYA: Afghanistan
Brian Cloughley
NATO’s Welcome Bear
John Wight
Colin Kaepernick and the NFL: Man vs Machine
Chuck Collins
Stop the Buzz Killing Beer Barons
Mitchell Zimmerman
Lessons on North Korea From the Cuban Missile Crisis
Sergio Alejandro Gómez
2017, According to Fidel
Stephen Cooper
Gov. Greitens: Pull Down Missouri’s Racist Death Penalty Statutes!
David Rosen
Sex Robots: The Sad Future of Sexual Fantasy
Tom Clifford
China Rising or Leveling Off?
Eric Sommer
The Simple Truth About the War in Afghanistan 
Robert Fisk
The Barcelona Attack and the Future of Spain and Catalonia
Steve Horn
Trump Attorney Sues Greenpeace Over Dakota Access in $300 Million Racketeering Case
Binoy Kampmark
The Rise of the Killer Robot
Jill Richardson
Trump’s War on the National Parks
Missy Comley Beattie
This Man
Christopher Brauchli
Judge Roy Moore Rides Again
Ann Garrison
Protesting, Glorifying, and Justifying White Supremacy by the Bay
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU