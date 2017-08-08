Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
August 8, 2017

Memories of Futility: The Passchendaele Method of War

by

by

“So fruitless in its results, so depressing in its direction was the 1917 offensive, that ‘Passchendaele’ has come to be synonym for military failure, a name black-bordered in the records of the British Army.”

-Basil Liddell Hart, 1934

Rarely does one word trap an image with such nerve tingling fright and awe. But as an image of slaughter, of men needlessly butchered, lives surrendered over absentee stone hearted generals with an understanding of war lost in the amnesia of small arms fire, spears and straw dress, one suffices. Passchendaele became the code for blood needlessly spilt; for decisions that should have, in any other context, demanded the trial and execution of its initiators.

A century ago, wave upon wave of men were shredded, pulverised and drowned according to misplaced notions, killed by obsolete ideas in what was the Third Battle of Ypres. The Americans had yet to arrive to make a difference in the conflict, while a bleeding Russia had been vanquished, facing revolution. The French, preoccupied with mutinies, needed a fortifying distraction.

Britain and its imperial forces were intent on providing one, with Sir Field Marshal Sir Douglas Haig convinced that the German line would collapse with one last, but all-comprehensive strategic thrust.

The battle had been preceded by what came to be considered the largest man-made explosion in pre-atomic times, featuring 19 tunnelled mines beneath German lines on Messines Ridge. E.S. Turner goes so far as to claim that British prime minister Lloyd George, it had been rumoured, wanted to be woken up at 3 in the morning that June night.

The initial enthusiasm, as with so much in the Great War (1914-1918), was misplaced. “I died in hell,” recalled war poet Siegfried Sassoon. “They call it Passchendaele.” As the blood drained in conditions so swampy as to render the trenches almost aquatic (many soldiers drowned in shell holes); as the ammunition and shells were expended, humanity’s great skill of killing for reasons of futility became apparent.

It was a futility that kept the awards machine busy. Lasting three months and a gain for the Allies of a mere five miles, the Victoria Cross, deemed the highest of Commonwealth military honours, was awarded 61 times. Haig had lost a sixth of the British army. As historians Robin Prior and Trevor Wilson note in Passchendaele: The Untold Story (1996) a psychological breakdown also took place during the battle, marked by desertion and drunkenness.

The accounts have been saturating the commemorations across several countries whose soldiers perished in the muddied industrial abattoir. In Christchurch, New Zealand, an opening exhibition titled “The Belgians have not forgotten” shined a grim light upon a conflict which cost the combating sides over half-a-million casualties. For this sliver of a country, some 2800 troops were killed wounded, or went missing within a matter of two hours.

New Zealand’s fraternal neighbour, Australia, also busy on the commemoration circuit. It had committed its fair, grotesque bounty of blood to the battle. By the time the battle ended on November 10, Australia’s five committed divisions had suffered 38,000 casualties, including 12,000 killed.

In London’s Trafalgar Square before the National Gallery, a mud soldier, the creation of Dutch artist Damian Van Der Velden, was erected, to be left in gradual dissolution before rain. The statue itself was compacted from the historically churned Passchendaele mud.

These exhibitions and ceremonial points all serve a similar purpose. For Dave Adamson of the Waimakariri Passchendaele Trust, it was the promotion of “peace and understanding”. But the peace and understanding such efforts have are less to the members of the public than those who would bag and hoodwink it. For them, war remains a good, even necessary thing.

Harry Patch, the supercentearian “last Tommy” who died at venerable age of 111 in 2009, put the case flawlessly: “I felt then, as I feel now, that the politicians who took us to war should have been given the guns and told to settle the differences themselves, instead of organising nothing better than legalized mass murder.”

The end point of such futility is that humankind hugs the death god with all too much enthusiasm. Gone are the trench filled nightmares of industrial slaughter. Now, conflicts are undeclared, open-ended, described as forensic horrors marked by surgical strikes.

To live life, to be loved, and then, to be surrendered to an insidious Thanatic drive all too often willed on by others. “We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,” goes John McCrae’s haunting words, “Loved and were loved and now we lie/in Flanders fields.”

Even more important are the words that follow: that the dead shall be, as it were, trapped in an interminable state of restless, mournful sleeplessness, a nocturnal nightmare should faith be broken with the sacrifice of the fallen: “We shall not sleep, though poppies grow/In Flanders field.” If faith is there to be broken, is it not in the ties between humankind so much as its sanguinary leaders who keep insisting that slaughter and an inventory of dead are necessary for matters of state.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Binoy Kampmark

Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He lectures at RMIT University, Melbourne. Email: bkampmark@gmail.com

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

August 08, 2017
Robert Hunziker
The Extinction Event Gains Momentum
Susan Babbitt
Why It’s Hard to Understand What’s Happening in Venezuela
Gary Leupp
Liberating Europe from Russian Gas
Paul Bentley
Terrorism and the Law: a Question of “Free Will”?
Robert Fisk
“Dunkirk”: a Whitewashed Version of History That Ignores the Bravery of Black and Muslim Soldiers
Chris Wright
The Necessity of a Moral Revolution
Ron Jacobs
Eve of Destruction…Or Revolution?
Ted Rall
Our Obsession with Trump Shows Authoritarianism Has Arrived
Dylan Moore
Put Seized Assets into Public Defense
David Swanson
You Cannot Begin a Crime in Good Faith
Daniel Falcone
The US Left and Revolution in Venezuela: An Interview with Dakotah Lilly
David Macaray
“Happiest Place on Earth” Seeks Wage Hikes
George Wuerthner
Lawless Logging
Binoy Kampmark
Memories of Futility: The Passchendaele Method of War
James Heddle
Ecocide and the Psychotic 0.5 Per Cent
August 07, 2017
Anthony DiMaggio
Journalism Under Assault: Trump’s Crackdown on the News, and Where We Go From Here
Patrick Cockburn
The Instability of Britain and the US: How Do We Come Back From This?
Danny Haiphong
Kept in the Fog:  Gender Scapegoating in the Era of US Decline
Michael Hudson
Trumponomics and the Stock Market
Kenneth Surin
Unending UK Brexit Scenarios, Including Chlorinated Chicken From Trumplandia
Michael J. Sainato
Interview: Dennis Kucinich On Why Single-Payer is Inevitable
Stephen Cooper
Safeguarding Bob Marley With “So Much Things to Say”
Steven Goldsmith, MD
Does the Goldwater Rule Apply to Governments?
Uri Avnery
Wistful Eyes: Israel and the Death Penalty
Harvey Wasserman
Goodbye Nuclear Power: Construction of Two of Four Remaining Planned U.S. Plants Canceled
Reverend Billy Talen
The Forest That Overwhelms Trump Tower
Robert Dodge
Hope This Hiroshima Day
Victor Grossman
Diesels and Honorable Men
John Grant
Writing in No Man’s Land: Me and the New York Times
Binoy Kampmark
Apple’s China Surrender
Tom H. Hastings
Are We Egypt?
Dan Bacher
Big Oil Spent $10.8 Million to Pass Jerry Brown’s Cap-and-Trade Bill
Weekend Edition
August 04, 2017
Friday - Sunday
John Pilger
On the Beach 2017
Paul Street
Unity With the Right? A Deplorable Idea
Rob Urie
Dawn of the Dead: Why American Politics Can’t be Reformed
Andrew Levine
Trump is Guilty, of Something
Vijay Prashad
Appetite for War: the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia v. Iran
Jeffrey St. Clair
Dark Mesas Under an Ancient Light: Southwest Under Siege
John Wight
Venezuela Crisis: the US Wants “Its” Country Back
Joshua Frank
The Inconvenient Truth About Al Gore
Brian Cloughley
Forget Principles, Impose Sanctions!
Pete Dolack
No Country on Earth Fully Safeguards Labor Rights
Steve Early
Big Oil’s Bi-Partisan Helpers: a Refiner’s Fire 5 Years Later
Julia Stein
Los Angeles (and the Nation) Needs a New Deal to Solve Its Lack of Affordable Housing
Alvaro Huerta
The War on Immigrants: Racist Policies in the Trump Era
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU