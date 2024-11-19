November 19, 2024

In Baku, at the Latest Global Confab on Climate, Hand-Wringing Abounds

Sam Pizzigati

The world desperately needs to pull the plug on fossil fuels. So agree most of the official delegates from nearly 200 nations who have gathered this month by the Caspian Sea for the 29th annual global “Conference of the Parties” on climate change — COP29 for short — in Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku.

 

