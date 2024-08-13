Private Fortunes vs. Public Education

The United States essentially invented public education. Back in the 1780s, notes the Center on Education Policy, federal legislation “granted federal lands to new states and set aside a portion of those lands to be used to fund public schools.” By the 18th century’s close, most Americans had embraced the notion of “using public funds to support public schooling for the common good.”

In the mid-20th century, amid growing levels of economic equality, that public financial support for public schools would expand mightily. The results would be impressive. By 1970, graduation rates from American high schools — institutions, notes historian Claudia Goldin, themselves “rooted in egalitarianism” — had quadrupled over 1920 levels.

But that era of growing equality and expanding public education would start fading in the 1970s. Over recent years, a new U.S. Senate report makes clear, that fade has only intensified.

In fact, details this Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee report, state funding for the nation’s public schools has “barely increased” over the past decade, rising just an average 1 percent a year after inflation. Over the same time span, “state spending on tax breaks and subsidies for private schools has skyrocketed by 408 percent.”

The overall impact? America’s average public school teachers, points out Senator Bernie Sanders, the committee chair, are making almost $100 less weekly, after taking inflation into account, than they did 28 years ago.

Public school funding “has become so absurd,” says Sanders, that just four hedge fund managers on Wall Street “made more money last year” than all the kindergarten teachers in America.

What’s going on here? Public school teachers haven’t run into a stretch of horribly bad luck. They’ve run into a gang of billionaires who’ve been underwriting a massive drive to decouple the “public” from “education.” The policy movers and shakers these deep pockets are bankrolling — outfits like the DeVos Family Foundation and the Koch Foundation — are funding legislative and lobbying campaigns that are earmarking ever more public tax dollars to private schools.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee’s new report, By the Wealthy, for the Wealthy: The Coordinated Attacks on Public Education in the United States, chillingly exposes this carefully plotted anti-public education offensive.

“Across the nation,” the report reads, “conservative billionaires are funding a coordinated effort to dismantle public education to pay for private school vouchers that largely benefit wealthy families and enable corporations to avoid paying their fair share of taxes.”

An “unprecedented number of states,” the report adds, have since 2020 “expanded their private school vouchers, many providing universal access to these policies for the first time.” In the process, these states have drained “hundreds of millions of dollars” from their state budgets and public school systems.

No state has been doing more than Arizona to put public tax dollars into private schools that can pick the public they allow to enroll. Two years ago, Arizona enacted America’s first “universal-eligibility” private school voucher program. Some 60 percent of the families claiming an Arizona voucher credit, an Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy study finds, have incomes over $200,000.