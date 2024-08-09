Every American President Should Be Prosecuted

by

Ask half the country and they’ll tell you without reservation that former and quite possibly future president, Donald Trump, should be tried for high crimes and misdemeanors. Ask the other half of the country and they’ll argue just as ferociously that it is the outgoing convalescent-in-chief, Joe Biden, who should be strung up in ill-fitting manacles and hung out to dry on Devil’s Island for his sundry presidential sins.

The uncomfortable truth is that both halves of this divided nation are right, though all too often for all the wrong reasons, and both of these partisan tribes are dead wrong for failing to see that both of these ancient creeps are veritable mirror images of one another. After all, aren’t both Trump and Biden demented, document snitching, sexual predators with illustrious careers defined by gaming taxpayers and engaging in acts of thinly veiled white supremacy? But perhaps the most uncomfortable truth is that all of these vices amount to little more than chump change compared to their mortal sins.

You see, dearest motherfuckers, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity that would likely earn a lesser despot a cell at the Hague. In fact, both of these men have engaged in what essentially amount to proxy genocides, with Donald Trump overseeing the worst years of the American facilitated Saudi slaughter of Zaydi Shiites in Yemen to the tune of around 377,000 dead and Joe Biden providing all the necessary armaments for Israel’s ongoing holocaust in Gaza with estimates of the dead reaching as high as 186,000 in under a year.

But your average American is far more concerned with the antics of Stormy Daniels and Hunter Biden, and that is because both parties and their various Casandras in the mainstream press like it that way because there is nothing particularly new or unprecedented about the Siamese atrocities of Donald Trump and Joe Biden. In fact, when it comes to heinous crimes against humanity, both parties do it and both parties have a vested stake in keeping the other’s crimes an open secret from the American public because neither party as any intention of stopping.

Kamala Harris has already met with the mandarins of Zion in private to promise them a steady diet of munitions regardless of her proclamations for a mythical ceasefire and JD Vance has made it obnoxiously clear that his isolationist posturing makes glaring exceptions for certain lobbies.

Even among the growing handful of Americans who seem to be aware of such bipartisan ghoulishness, there remains a degree of willful historical ignorance. It wasn’t always this way; they’ll tell you before engaging in some masturbatory act of hagiography, shining the phallic pillars on the temple of “the good old days” of American greatness. But it has always been like this and the buck passing needs to stop or the slaughter never will. Every single American president has been a war criminal, and every single American president should be tried and held accountable for these atrocities.

If you still don’t believe me then just take a glance over the evidence, however, for the sake of brevity, let’s just stick to the last 14 presidents, the ones who have presided over this charnel house we call a nation since the Second World War…

Harry Truman kicks off the list with a bang, or rather several. FDR’s answer to Kamala Harris ended the Second World War with a series of heinous war crimes that would come to define American warfare for the next century. Truman and his cigar chomping henchman, General Curtis LeMay, perfected the art of the air war well after Stalin had sent the Axis Powers on the run, incinerating entire cities without having to place a single boot on the ground.

Colossal firestorms were stoked with napalm while the sky cried steel. Roughly 600,000 German civilians were charred alive this way from Hamburg to Dresden. Another 100,000 Japanese were incinerated in Tokyo before Truman dropped nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing another 170,000 just to make a point after Hirohito had already begged for a ceasefire. Then Truman took the show on the road to Korea where he killed some 4 million and burned about 81% of the cities north of the Demilitarized Zone to the boxsprings.

Dwight Eisenhower seemed tame by comparison, but then again so would Jack the Ripper. Eisenhower’s foreign policy was largely defined by a series of coup d’etats, overthrowing democracies in Iran, Guatemala, and the Congo in favor of brutal fascist regimes that would define the many wars to come in those regions for decades. Eisenhower’s assassination of Patrice Lumumba alone would spark the Congo Crisis which would claim an estimated 100,000 lives. It was also Eisenhower who sent the first 1,000 “military advisors” to Indochina to begin the savage American leg of the Vietnam War.

JFK, an alleged leftist, would turn up the heat to 23,000 by 1964 and added napalm and Agent Orange to the mix. He would also nearly trigger World War 3 by sending an army of fascist mercenaries to overthrow the Cuban government at the Bay of Pigs. LBJ was worse, using a clear act of friendly fire in the Gulf of Tonkin to turn Indochina into a free fire zone with 184,000 troops. He would also oversee a coup in Indonesia in 1965 that would result in a yearlong slaughter of somewhere between 500,000 and one million communist civilians with the careful assistance of the CIA and the American Embassy in Jakarta. We even went so far as to provide hit lists to the machete wielding death squads, all in the name of anti-communism and American supremacy in the Asian theater.

Amazingly, Richard Nixon managed to outkill his Democratic predecessors, expanding the Vietnam War deep into Cambodia before mass insubordination amongst his own troops forced him to pull up stakes and bail on a war that had already claimed the lives of about 5.5 million human beings across three nations. Nixon would also overthrow the democratically elected government of Salvador Allende in Chile and sentence thousands of teenagers to death by firing squad in several of that nation’s finest soccer stadiums.

Tricky Dick’s post-impeachment replacement, Gerald Ford, would then oversee Operation Condor, a covert campaign amongst the various fascist intelligence agencies of American quislings like Nixon’s pick in Santiago, Augusto Pinochet, to cleanse the Southern Cone of South America of any civilian to the left of Genghis Khan. Somewhere between 60,000 and 80,000 people were executed, often after being raped and tortured, or merely vanished into midair. Ford would also oversee the start of a 24-year genocide in East Timor that would ultimately claim the lives of 200,000 or roughly 44% of the population.

In spite of his reputation for diplomacy, Jimmy Carter wasn’t really much of an improvement. He and his Rasputin, Zbigniew Berzinski, engineered a jihadist insurrection in Afghanistan that both would later openly admit was designed specifically to suck the Soviet Union into an unwinnable quagmire on its border. That little quagmire would ultimately result in Al-Qaeda, the Taliban, 9/11, and nearly a quarter million dead Afghanis over the next half-century. Jimmy also unleashed the commandos of the Joint US-Korean Command to put down a student uprising against martial law in the city of Gwangju in 1980 with an estimated 2,300 slaughtered.

Ronald Reagan upped the ante, arming Islamic extremists in Afghanistan, helping Saddam Hussein acquire and use biological weapons during his war with Iran, bombing Libya, invading Grenada, and overseeing three of the cruelest proxy wars in modern history in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. The latter three bloodbaths would result in entire tribes and villages being wiped clean from the map and somewhere in the ballpark of 330,000 civilians being buried in mass graves by the end of the decade, with the Gipper even going so far as to sling rockets to the Mullahs and crack cocaine in Compton just to keep the bodies stacking up.

Reagan’s VP, George HW Bush, would go on to illegally invade their Contra coke connection in Panama in 1989 before rapidly outdoing himself with the gruesome spectacle of the First Persian Gulf War, bombing his former toadies in Iraq for 40 days straight with depleted uranium and white phosphorous, destroying the public water supply and striking nuclear reactors, chemical plants, and traffic jams of fleeing civilians. Bill Clinton would continue this massacre with frequent airstrikes and brutal sanctions that murdered 1.7 million civilians including 500,000 children in less than a decade.

Clinton would also bomb a new country every time another one of his sexual predations hit the headlines. This included his bombing of the Al-Shifa Pharmaceutical Factory in Sudan in 1998, which produced 90% of that impoverished nation’s medications. As a result, tens of thousands of civilians, mostly children, would die from easily treatable diseases. Bill’s post-coital crime spree also included the 78-day decimation of Yugoslavia which would result in an ongoing spree of tit-for-tat ethnic cleansings across the region and guarantee Kosovo’s slot as the world capital for black market organs.

George W. Bush would use the almost absurdly predictable blowback of 9/11 as a license to declare total war on the entirety of the Muslim world with his endless War on Terror, the various warzones of which would ultimately produce 4.7 million corpses and 38 million refugees. He also overthrew a couple more democracies in Venezuela and Haiti just for shits and giggles. If anything, Barack Obama, the great reformer, simply turned up the heat, advancing drone warfare, igniting the genocide in Yemen, and facilitating Salafi proxy wars in Libya and Syria that would result in the destabilization of entire continents and the rise of Boko Haram and the Islamic State.

If you’re dizzy right now, that’s probably because I’ve just ripped the red velvet curtain from the bipartisan hoax that defines this nation’s political discourse. As long as the Democrats can say, what about the Republicans, and the Republicans can say, what about the Democrats, then neither side ever has to be held accountable, and as long as you are all busy busting each other’s skulls over blowjobs and soccer riots at the Capitol, then no one will ever run the risk of looking at the big picture and realizing that the real scandal here is the fact that both parties have engaged in a single, seamless, crime spree across decades, passing wars and genocides from one administration to the next with little to no lull in the savagery.

Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden should be prosecuted for their crimes and both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris promise to keep these crimes coming. The only real question is will any American stop voting for the lesser evil long enough to stop them? You can hope and I can pray but history doesn’t provide the kind of lies that will help us sleep at night. Only a revolution can do that.