Memorial Day

by

They could not wish for a more perfect day: eighty degrees

and the sky so blue they can’t look at it for fear of opening

themselves to the past—a childhood in the woods

or falling in love the first time, all of this in flood surge.

The smell of basted steaks brings back the solidity of purpose.

The grandmother naps in her sunhat, a tender breeze on her arms.

A little boy turns the crank of the ice cream maker

and a badminton game is in full heat, the players imagining

themselves professional, getting testy and competitive

until the cold beer quiets them. There’s an off-color joke

(it’s allowed as long as there’s nothing as specific as condoms)

and the wives gossip about the queer scoutmaster,

or the man down the street who, caught in a cathouse, lost his job.

It’s only old Herman sitting a few yards off in the recliner

who looks beyond them into a burning village where a marine

drags a wounded man by his heels behind a tank for cover

and the tank backs up and runs over them both.

Herman, come get some potato salad. Herman would you like

another beer? Put on your hat so you don’t get those cancers.

Stop moving your mouth like that —who are you talking to?

He gets up and limps to the table and loads up his plate.

Then goes back to his chair where he will sit, alone, and those

pushed beyond trying will not come to his side and listen.