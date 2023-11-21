For Whom the Bell Tolls, Gaza?

by

In the face of the murders of children while they are still in the nursery, the war crimes against civilians, the massacres committed by Israel’s extreme right-wing government against Palestinians, John Donne’s immortal poem comes to mind:

“Each man’s death diminishes me, for I am involved in mankind. Therefore, send not to know for whom the bell tolls, It tolls for thee.”

The full text of the lines of this prose poem was translated into Portuguese by our unforgettable writer, communist thinker José Carlos Ruy.

Everyone knows that Hemingway had the sensibility to make the poem famous and recent by naming his novel For Whom the Bell Tolls. So I, lost for not knowing how to write about the massacre in Gaza, thought it best to remember poets who have written about the misfortune of the Palestinian people. The immense poet Alberto da Cunha Melo wrote:

“Christmas

Far from Olympus, a god was born

purple, screaming, like humans,

a god without banners was born,

for the lost and the insane;

he had nothing of the Hellenic god

the boy god on the hay,

he was a toy god

in the backyard of the Roman Empire,

he was the god of the frightened people,

a god without luck, Palestinian,

and homeless since he was a boy”.

The great poet Gustavo Felicissimo published these days:

“Fall down, Lord, among us

Fall down, Lord, among us,

so that we may show you

Your son’s name printed

on the barrels of powerful rifles

and in ancient books that unite

and separate men.

Stay among us, Lord,

so that we can show you

that frail David

mounted on powerful helicopters

and battle tanks

subduing his brother.

Stay among us, Lord,

so that we can show you

the desperate cry of the child

over the rubble that buried his parentes

making her one of millions

forgotten orphans of all wars.

Stay among us, Lord,

so that we can show you

the silos and warehouses full

of corn and soya, wheat and sugar

while half of humanity doesn’t sleep

for fear of not eating.

(Inspired by Josué de Castro)

Stay among us, Lord,

so that we can finally see You

with these eyes that the earth will eat

and that You may also remind us

that the vine is dry, dirty and crooked:

that this valley is made of tears”

But I’m not a poet, and I’d love to be one, so I’ll use a passage from my next novel, which is still unpublished:

In childhood, what is nobody? It’s not a child buried in the mud of a little house that fell on him, it’s not his mouth open in search of air, nor is it a dead boy, because they still refer to him as a boy. They ask him his name, they want to know the circumstances of his buried death. This child is still someone, despite his misfortune. But “nobody” is not to exist. This is the same as being suffocated in anguish, in permanent anguish, whose perspective is anguish. A long road in the dark with no direction or guidance. Does the devil laugh?

So I return to John Donne:

“Each man’s death diminishes me, for I am involved in mankind. Therefore, send not to know for whom the bell tolls, It tolls for thee.”

Today, the bell tolls for the Palestinians. The bell tolls for all of us.