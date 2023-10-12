Europe’s Deadly Hypocrisy

by

Migrants flock to the gates of Europe; reception centers are overwhelmed. The right screams invasion; the left is split. European capitals shift responsibility to each other and then everyone moves on — until the next ‘crisis’. In Europe, the scene is familiar. But what about the view from Africa?

When journalists and politicians deign to mention the countries people come from, it’s only to distinguish between ‘refugees’, who have left a war-torn land and deserve some degree of sympathy, and ‘migrants’, whose economic motives disqualify them from hospitality. ‘If people are ineligible for asylum, which is the case for the nationalities we are seeing at the moment, such as Ivorians, Gambians, Senegalese, Tunisians … they must, of course, be sent back to their countries,’ French interior minister Gérald Darmanin told TF1 when 8,000 new arrivals landed in Lampedusa (19 September).

The media often frame the reasons that drive people to leave Senegal in such vague terms as to render them meaningless: ‘escaping poverty’, and ‘seeking a better future’. In Senegal, these words refer to a tangible reality. Of fishing treaties that allow Europeans and Chinese to scour the oceans with trawlers that in a single trip can harvest as much as a local boat will take in a year. Of land grabbing, with a queue of foreign investors evicting farmers to promote cash crops at the expense of subsistence crops, peanuts instead of sorghum and millet. Of climate change affecting crops, with shorter rainy seasons, more frequent floods and droughts, an encroaching desert, rising seas, coastal erosion and soil salinization. Of political repression orchestrated by a president, Macky Sall, a good friend of the French foreign ministry.

Seen from Africa, what distinguishes European policies is their hypocrisy. Alongside the martial language, agreements and conventions, there are information offices that facilitate the emigration of workers to fill the gap left by Europe’s labor shortage and aging population. France brings in Senegalese doctors; Italy is appealing for Algerian and Ivorian construction workers; Spain’s agriculture and tourism industries rely on Moroccan seasonal workers. Germany recently announced it would open five recruitment centers for highly skilled workers, in Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Nigeria. As sociologist Aly Tandian says, these countries of origin serve as the ‘incubators where [future] experts are born, educated and trained before leaving for other destinations’ (1).

Europeans take their pick of graduates and fuel a range of disasters. Having suffered them, and exhausted their other options, young people eventually decide to take the path to Europe. When they arrive in Lampedusa, they find the doors closed. Meanwhile, on Senegalese television and radio, the Italian region of Piemonte broadcasts a clip in Wolof: ‘Wanting a good life should not push you to sacrifice yourself. Life is precious and the sea is dangerous (2). And European cynicism is more deadly still.

Translation George Miller.

This first appeared in Le Monde-Diplomatique.