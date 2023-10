by

We don’t run corporate advertisements.

We don’t take money from big foundations.

We survive solely on donations from our readers.

A donation to CounterPunch (we accept monthly donations) will get you a subscription to CP+, where you will have access to exclusive articles, videos, podcasts, discounts on books, merch, and more.

DONATE TODAY

If you’d prefer not to donate online, please call our business office or mail in your donation today!

(707) 629-3683

CounterPunch

PO Box 228

Petrolia, CA 95558