Are Yellowstone Bison Threatened and Endangered Yet?

For Yellowstone bison, this winter must feel like an extinction event. Forced out of Yellowstone’s highlands by the harshest winter in 15 years, tribes that have seen limited harvests of bison in recent years have had their fill this year. Under the broken Interagency Bison Management Plan, Montana’s Department of Livestock, acting at the governor’s direction — prevented any consensus from being reached at the start of this winter that would’ve capped removal of bison at sustainable levels. Consequently, the bison population will be reduced by about a third.

This lack of regulatory control, favored only by Montana, comes at a crucial juncture. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is in the midst of a 12-month “threats assessment” to determine whether Yellowstone Bison need to be listed for protection under the Endangered Species Act. One major factor the Service must weigh into its assessment is the adequacy of regulatory mechanisms to ensure species conservation. But Montana is not interested in conserving Yellowstone Bison.

Ironically, by refusing to acknowledge science and by ensuring there would be no cap on removal of Yellowstone Bison this winter, the State of Montana has now made perhaps the best case for listing Yellowstone Bison as threatened or endangered.

Conservation science, as applied to bison, assumes that a population of 3500 represents the floor for purposes of ensuring the viability of a genetically distinct herd. In Yellowstone, there are two genetically distinct herds — the northern and the central herds. At the start of this winter season, the Park Service boasted that there were more bison in Yellowstone — about 6000 — than at any time since the Park was created.