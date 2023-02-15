February 15, 2023

How “Gaslighting” and “Oligarchs” Came to Rank as Top Words of the Year

by James V. Catano

James V. Catano is producer/director of Enduring Legacy: Louisiana’s Croatian Americans and author of Ragged Dicks: Masculinity, Steel, and the Rhetoric of the Self-Made Man. He is Professor Emeritus of English and Screen Arts at Louisiana State University.