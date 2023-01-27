No Winners in Nuclear War

by

Joshua Frank’s Atomic Days is an urgent look at the dark side of the nuclear industry. Hanford Nuclear Reservation, once the United States’ largest plutonium production site, is now designated the most toxic place in America. We can’t afford inaction: an accident at Hanford could make Chernobyl pale.

Joshua will be joined by peace activist Frida Berrigan and reporter Indigo Olivier for a discussion on nuclear proliferation and the antiwar movement. Frida’s recent article, “The End of the World is Back: Why We Need a New Generation of Nuclear Abolitionists” calls on us to join the fight for nuclear disarmament. The world as we know it is at stake.

Buy Joshua’s book, Atomic Days.

Speakers:

Frida Berrigan is community activist and urban gardener living in New London, CT with her husband, three kids and six chickens. She is the author of It Runs In The Family: On Being Raised By Radicals and Growing Into Rebellious Motherhood (OR Books, 2015). Her writing appears regularly at TomDispatch.com and Waging Nonviolence.

Joshua Frank is an award-winning California-based journalist and co-editor of the political magazine CounterPunch. He is a co-author of several books, including The Big Heat: Earth on the Brink (AK Press) and Atomic Days: The Untold Story of the Most Toxic Place in America (Haymarket Books), which examines the ongoing environmental and human turmoil of the Hanford Nuclear site in Washington state.

Indigo Olivier is a reporter-researcher at The New Republic. Her writing on politics, labor, and higher education has appeared in The Guardian, The Nation, Jacobin, and In These Times, where she is a former investigative reporting fellow.