Logging for Wildlife is a Destructive Fiction

Don’t be fooled again, pillaging means certain death and forest destruction. When big machines begin to rip the forest to shreds, native wildlife and fish will try to escape. But where can they run that hasn’t already been financialized and converted into a plantation which only grows government-owned commodities?

The good news is that FWP is accepting public comments, no later than Jan. 19. That doesn’t give hunters and concerned citizens much time, but that is the life-and-death game government is playing in the Blackfoot-Clearwater region.

Concerned citizens can access the Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) for the Doney Lake Forest Habitat Improvement Project here.