The Future of Grizzly Bear Recovery in the Northern Rockies

Federal and state officials under the auspices of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC) will soon be holding their winter meetings in Missoula and Bozeman (see igbconline.org ). They have their hands full. Overly focused on delisting of grizzly bears in the Northern Continental Divide (NCDE) and Greater Yellowstone Ecosystems, hopefully the IGBC will put the rose-colored glasses aside and consider the re-emergent issues of habitat loss, rapidly increasing recreation use and regressive state wildlife management.

The state fish and wildlife commissions in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming have succumbed to anti-predator hysteria and have authorized unsporting and unsustainable killing of wolves that also threatens harm and death to grizzly bears. The Endangered Species Act (ESA) prohibits taking of listed species. Take means “to harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture, or collect, or to attempt to engage in any such conduct.” Grizzly bears caught in traps are losing claws, toes and feet and will be killed by the anti-wolf regulations that also threaten lynx, wolverine and many other species.

Under the ESA, to delist a species there must be adequate regulatory mechanisms in place. Current state wildlife management regulations are worlds away from adequate and the federal government has its own problems.

For example, the Flathead National Forest abandoned road management rules that helped the NCDE grizzly population grow and is surrendering ground that was gained. And the Flathead is abusing the Special Use Permit provision that allows businesses to operate on public National Forests. Now, they are apparently in support of, and perhaps complicit in expanding the rustic and historic Holland Lake Lodge within the NCDE Grizzly Bear Recovery Area into an upscale four-season resort. This would result in dramatic increases in visitor use and an expanded impact footprint across a wide area of public lands and could set future precedent. This should cause alarm within the IGBC. The Flathead Supervisor, who has presided over the Holland Lake fiasco and the backtracking on roads in grizzly habitat, is the chair of the IGBC’s NCDE subcommittee in what appears to be a conflict of interest.