With groveling apologies to Alfred Hayes and Earl Robinson … and also to Joe Hill. And while I’m at it, to Paul Robeson, too. Deeply, deeply sorry.

I dreamed I saw Limbaugh last night,

Right here, above the ground.

Said I, “But Rush, you croaked last year.”

Said he: “I’m still around.”

Said he: “I’m still around.”

“Lung cancer, Rush,” said I to him.

While shivering with fear.

“Those fat cigars, they did you in.”

“No, I’m still on the air.”

“No, I’m still on the air.”

“The TV showed your funeral,

“Your grieving widow cried.

“Wife number four – she seemed real sad.”

Said Rush: “I still abide.”

Said Rush: “I still abide.”

And standing there, a’grinning wide,

A twinkle in his eye,

Said Rush, “The Big Lies can’t be killed,

“That’s why I’ll never die.”

“That’s why I’ll never die.”

“Where QAnon believers meet,

“And demagogues do jaw,

“Where there’s still white supremacy,

“That’s where you’ll find Limbaugh.”

“That’s where you’ll find Limbaugh.”

“From Fox News down to Alex Jones,

“Across the Internet,

“Where haters do their wingnut thing,

“Rush Limbaugh’s there, you bet.”

“Rush Limbaugh’s there, you bet.”

“When rights are abrogated and

“When dignity’s denied.

“When kooks and bullies rule the roost,

“Then Rush is at your side.”

“Then Rush is at your side.”

I’d heard enough from that big dope,

That smug and preening fake.

I took a swing but hit thin air.

And found myself awake.

And found myself awake.

So citizens must organize

And write the FCC.

If we the airwaves regulate,

No Limbaughs will there be.

No Limbaughs will there be.

I won’t dream of Limbaugh tonight.

He’s safely down in hell.

Still talking trash midst fire and ash,

Where dittoheads do dwell.

Where dittoheads do dwell.