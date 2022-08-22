Should We Let Scam-Artists ‘Educate’ Our Young People?

Just over 200,000 young American men and women — all students defrauded by a now defunct for-profit trade school — received some welcome news earlier this week on their student loans. The Biden administration has just erased the $3.9 billion these students owe the U.S. Department of Education.

A happy ending to a sordid story? Not quite. The villain in this tale, the ITT Technical Institute trade-school chain, spent years systematically enriching its top execs and investors at student expense. The CEO who orchestrated that fleecing remains at large and a millionaire many times over.

The students that this CEO’s operation fleeced now do have no more student loans to worry about. The big worry they do have left: their futures.

Our key to brighter futures, here in the United States, has always been education. But over recent decades we’ve let education become a corporate playground where the already rich race around making themselves ever richer. This shift, we need to remind ourselves, represents a dramatic break with our not-so-distant educational past.

Back in the mid-20th century, no one looked at schools and envisioned lush profit centers. We did, to be sure, have private schools and colleges in that era. But these private institutions never generated grand fortunes for those who ran them. Private elementary and secondary schools either operated as exclusive havens for the scions of already affluent families or, more typically, as academies with a particular religious bent. At the collegiate level, a similar story.

The top brass at all these private institutions seldom earned over upper middle-class paychecks. No one grew fabulously rich off of educating young people. But all that has changed. Helping lead the charge for that change: a network of postsecondary institutions that feast off of taxpayer dollars.

Top execs at for-profit trade schools have done a major chunk of that feasting. Between 2003 and 2010 alone, these CEOs pocketed over $2 billion from their company stock sales. The CEO of ITT Tech, Kevin Modany, shared in those good times. In 2009, the Indiana-based Modany pulled down $7.6 million, over 22 times the then-$377,144 annual pay of the president of Indiana University.

Modany took home even more, $8.8 million, in 2012. Over the next three years, he added on another $7.6-million to his take-home haul. And what happened in the fourth year? In 2016, ITT Tech shut down and filed for bankruptcy.