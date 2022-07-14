Home
July 14, 2022
Ten Stories About Coal. The First Story.
by
CounterPunch Editors
July 14, 2022
Charles Pierson
Data Surveillance after Dobbs
Binoy Kampmark
Barely Legal: the Global Uber Enterprise
Andrew Bacevich
Imperial Detritus: After the American Century
Bernie Sanders
The Great Microchip Corporate Giveaway
Sam Carliner
Biden’s Middle East Trip Shows His Disregard For Journalists
Victor Grossman
The War, Germany and the Left
Jeffrey Fields
Realpolitik Biden-Style: the Undoing of Saudi Arabia as Pariah State
Melinda Burrell
21st Century Citizenship: Four Civic Skills We Need to Keep our Democracy
Chandra Muzaffar
Ukraine: Lift the Sanctions, End the War
Kevin Martin
Can Biden Make Lemonade out of Lemons on his Middle East Jaunt?
July 13, 2022
Kathleen Wallace
An American’s Visit to Another Planet: Iceland
David Rosen
21st-Century Comstockery: Does History Repeat Itself?
Kay Tillow
“Value-Based Care” is a Pretext for Privatization
Dean Baker
Soaring Gas Prices Fuel June Inflation
Aric Sleeper
Indigenous-Led Organization Opens New Salvo in Fight for Climate Justice
Joe Emersberger
Ecuador’s Unpopular Neoliberal Government Survives for Now: An Interview with David Villamar
Johnny Hazard
New York Times Attacks U.S. Ambassador to Mexico From the Right!
Raouf Halaby
Biden’s Janitorial Venture in Israel and Saudi Arabia
Frances Davenport
How Climate Change is Making Flooding Worse
Ryan Neville-Shepard Casey Ryan-Kelly
Militant White Identity Politics on Full Display in GOP Political Ads Featuring High-Powered Weapon
George Ochenski
Out of It on the Outdoors
Rebecca Gordon
Returning to Reno After Roe’s Undoing
Tapti Sen
Combating Corporate ‘Pinkwashing’ During Pride Month With Mutual Aid
CounterPunch News Service
Federal Logging Projects Put 10 Climate-Saving Forests on Chopping Block
July 12, 2022
Melvin Goodman
Washington Post Promotes New Adversary For Pentagon: The Middle East
Paul Street
The Dems Doing Their Duty of Keeping the People Off the Streets, Part Two
Patrick Mazza
Climate and the Collapse of World Order
Lawrence Wittner
Mercenaries Today: The Wagner Group
Ralph Nader
U.S. China Policy: A Perilous Arms Race Instead of Waging Critical Cooperation
L. Ali Khan
Ukraine War: Pushkin Captures the Russian Ethos
Joel Schlosberg
It’s Coming From Inside the Courthouse
John W. Whitehead
The Supreme Court is Turning the US Into a Constitution-Free Zone
Barbara G. Ellis
CEOs: Too Big to Jail? But Maybe Not Any More
Urariano Mota
Vargas Llosa and the False Dialectic of a Good Writer, But a Right-Wing Citizen
Kathy Kelly
No Starvation for Oil
Binoy Kampmark
Whistleblower Relief: Dropping the Collaery Case
George Wuerthner
A Greater Yellowstone National Park Proposal
Dean Baker
Gavin Newsome Does Drugs…or at Least Insulin
July 11, 2022
Roger Waters, Vijay Prashad and Manolo de Los Santos
Cuba Should Be Removed From the U.S. List of State Sponsors of Terrorism
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
Privatizers Thwarted: Biden’s VA Facility Closing Panel Blocked in the Senate
Eric Draitser
The Folly of Sweden and Finland Joining NATO
Sam Pizzigati
Do You Need Luck To Get Really Rich?
Jeff Bryant
Can Community Schools Rescue a ‘Troubled’ District?
Binoy Kampmark
Abandoning the Sinking Rat: Boris Johnson Resigns
Daniel Warner
Witnessing and Celebrating a Unique Win-Win Moment
