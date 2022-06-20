Can We Ever Retire to Greater Equality?

Do you have a good pension? Do you have any pension at all?

Back in 1975, most Americans who worked for established employers could say that they do indeed have a decent pension. Back then, what the experts call “defined-benefit” pension plans set the standard. If you worked for a company with one of these plans, you could look forward to receiving — for every month of your retired life — a pension check based on your salary and years of service.

These defined-benefit plans gave employers the responsibility for funding their employee retirements. Employers contributed into retirement funds and used the investment returns these funds generated to keep pension checks flowing. If those returns came up short, employers had to fill the shortfall.

Corporate execs, not surprisingly, didn’t like bearing that risk. Over time, they maneuvered to shift the pension risk onto employees, mainly by substituting “defined-contribution” plans for the defined-benefit pensions that had their heyday in the decades after World War II. By the early 2000s, pensions had essentially morphed into employer-sponsored savings plans.

In this new “defined-contribution” universe, employees have been contributing their own dollars into their own personal retirement accounts, with employers sometimes adding a bit of a match into the mix. The employees get no guaranteed retirement check, just the money contributed into their personal retirement account and whatever investment income the dollars in the account generate.

If those investments don’t deliver, tough luck — for the employee.

In other words, with 401(k)s and other types of defined-contribution plans, workersbear all the economic risk. And in times like today, with a swooning stock market, that risk looms large for the vast majority of American workers since, as CNN reports, only 4 percent of the nation’s workforce now have their retirement relying on a defined-benefit pension plan, “down from 60 percent in the early 1980s.”

And what has this tilt toward 401(k)s and the like meant for average working Americans? The National Institute on Retirement Security addressed that question last year in a landmark study.

“The United States,” the Institute concluded, “has seen retirement security for many working families deteriorate in recent decades as collective sources of retirement income, such as Social Security and pensions, have been allowed to weaken, while defined contribution plans have dominated the private sector.”