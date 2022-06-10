Home
June 10, 2022
Abby Martin Confronts Sec. of State Blinken Over Israeli Murder of Shireen Abu Akleh
by
CounterPunch Editors
Weekend Edition
June 10, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Politics of Limbo
Elsa Auerbach, Sara Roy and Eve Spangler
The ADL, Progressives and White Nationalists
Rosa Elizalde
Storms at the Summit of the Americas
Paul Street
Against Outrageous Stupidity: From WMD to Woman Erasing “Wokeness”
Richard Moser
Moral Crusade or Class Interest? Does the US Working Class Have a Material Interest in Ukraine?
Sandy Smith-Nonini
The Other Reason for Putin’s Rush to War: Russian Oil Dependency
Eve Ottenberg
Western Sanctions on Russia and Belarus Starve the World
Jean Wyllys – Julie Wark
Brazil, Amazon, World: God’s Necropolitics
Eric Draitser
Putin Comes Out of the Imperialist Closet
Matthew Stevenson
Letter From Crimea: Putin and Peter the Great
Ramzy Baroud
Palestine’s New Resistance Model: How the Last Year Redefined the Struggle for Palestinian Freedom
Vijay Prashad – Taroa Zúñiga Silva
Colombia Needs Democracy, Plain and Simple: An Interview With María José Pizarro
John P. Ruehl
The Role of Energy in Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
David Masciotra
“Blood on the Scarecrow”: John Mellencamp, the Death of the Family Farmer, and the “Free Market”
John Feffer
All the Wrong Moves: Biden’s China Policy
Daniel Warner
Cold War 2.0: Trauma and Nostalgia
Binoy Kampmark
A Spanish Court Calls: Mike Pompeo, We Want You
Charles Pierson
Biden of Arabia
Kim C. Domenico
Feeling Hopeless? That’s a Start! Lessons From a Long Marriage
Algernon Austin
Black Children are Disproportionately Harmed by Extremist Gun Rights Policies in the US
Luke Beirne
Ireland’s New Drive to Join NATO
Sonali Kolhatkar
How Long Will We Sacrifice Our Kids to the Paranoia of the Gun Lobby?
Nolan Higdon
We’re Not Sophisticated Enough to Have Public Schooling
Norman Solomon
Biden Refuses to Mention the Worsening Dangers of Nuclear War. Media and Congress Enable His Silence
Tom Stephens
The Binary & the Spectrum
Robert Hunziker
Polar Scientist Explains Peril of Thwaites
Adriana Lopez
We Are Failing Survivors of Domestic Violence
Chris Orlet
Staying in an abusive political relationship
Ted Scambos
Assault From Below: Why Antarctica’s Riskiest Glacier is Losing Its Grip
Ajamu Baraka
For the Peoples of our Region, the Failure of Biden’s Summit of the Americas Would be a Welcome Event
Ron Jacobs
From Goldwater to the Green New Deal
Derek Royden
Amid the Carnage in Ukraine, it’s Time for World Leaders to Rethink Their Priorities
Terrence Guay
The Ukraine War Has Upended the Global Arms Trade and the US and China Look to be the Big Winners
Garikai Chengu
How African Muslims Civilized Spain
Jake Johnston
De Facto Haitian Government’s Invitation to Americas Summit Reveals US Double Standards
Cesar Chelala
Haitians Deserve to have Better Lives
David Swanson
The Eight Stupidest Things About Nuclear Weapons
Maureen Medina
Getting to the Heart of the Matter on Biolabs and Cows
Robert Koehler
The Collateral Damage Comes Home
Thomas Knapp
The Corporate Welfare Devil is in the “Clean Energy” Details
Malik Diamond
Defang the Snake
Rick Meis
GunMania: Time to Address Effective Action
Rivera Sun
Sleepwalking into Climate Nightmares
Nicky Reid
Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Honkies
Jonah Raskin
An Island of Lost Beauty in San Francisco Bay