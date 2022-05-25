Home
May 25, 2022
by
CounterPunch Editors
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
America’s Role in the Syrian Civil War
Remembering the Palomares Disaster
The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
All Our Relatives
Ukrainian Actress Presents Antiwar Cinematic Stunner at SEEfest
May 25, 2022
Kenneth Surin
The Flubbed Police Investigation Into Boris Johnson’s Partygate
Ben Debney
Culture Wars Defend the Minority of the Opulent From the Majority
Paul Street
Only Mass Protest Can Save Abortion Rights
Eric Draitser
Blowback to G7 Ban on Russian Oil?
Ramzy Baroud
Constantly on the Verge of Collapse: How Palestinians Became a Factor in Israeli Politics
Mary Serumaga
Doing It for Themselves: the Mutiny in the Women’s Movement
Michael T. Klare
The Ukraine War’s Collateral Damage
George Ochenski
The Colstrip Calamity: They Got the Gold, We Got the Shaft
John V. Walsh
New York Times Repudiates Drive for “Decisive Military Victory” in Ukraine, Calls for Peace Negotiations.
Ian Fairlie
Japan Plan to Dump Tritium-Contaminated Water into the Pacific Comes With Big Risks
Susan Landau
The Threat to Privacy in the Post-Roe Era: How Your Cellphone Could Be Used Against You
Robert Goldman
Ukraine’s War Crimes Trials: Legal But Not Necessarily Wise
Thomas Knapp
Sussmann Trial: Mook Outs Clinton as “Russiagate” Shot-Caller
Thomas Knapp
Politics: The Real Meaning of the Word “Prompt”
Task Force on the Americas
Human Rights Activist Deported from Colombia in Runup to High Stakes Election
CounterPunch News Service
CODEPINK Denounces Deportation of Electoral Observer in Colombia
May 24, 2022
Gregory Elich
Serbia Resists US-led Bullying
Sam Pizzigati
In Politics, Money Will Always Talk. Unless…
Robert Hunziker
India – Birds Drop Out of the Sky, People Die
Patrick Cockburn
The Lingering Mystery of Gulf War Syndrome
Luke Beirne
The Stormont Election and Ireland
Imtiaz Rangwala
Grim 2022 Drought Outlook for Western US
Nick Licata
Abortion Rights in Swing States Will Determine Who Controls the Senate in 2021
Paul Strangio
Who is Anthony Albanese, Australia’s New Prime Minister?
Jacob Hornberger
Biden Lengthens Our Leash on Cuba
Mel Gurtov
It’s “Now or Never” on Climate Change
Brian Wakamo
An Equal Pay Victory for America’s Winningest Team
John Kendall Hawkins
Christopher Steele’s Replacement Theory
Jon Hochschartner
Speciesism and Pullman’s “The Amber Spyglass”
May 23, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Will BoJo Become the Unwitting Hero of Irish Revolution?
Walden Bello
Why the Son of a Dictator Won the Philippine Presidential Election
Binoy Kampmark
The Great Teal Tsunami: Arise Australia’s Independents
Richard Rhames
The (American) Exception to the Rule?
Yorgos Mitralias
Why Does Putin Make All the Soviet Dead of the Second World War… “Russians”?
Rob Okun
Mass Shootings: It’s the Masculinity, People
John Feffer
Russia, NATO and the Future of Neutrality
Callie Freitag – Heather D. Hill
The Persistence of Childhood Poverty in the US
Omar Ocampo
Debunking the Myth of the Fleeing Millionaire
Kevin Ketels
Baby Formula Industry was Primed for Disaster Long Before Key Factory Closed Down
Steven Krichbaum
Give Turtles a Brake !
Ellen Brown
A Reset That Serves the People
Weekend Edition
May 20, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Richard Falk
Westphalian Logic and Geopolitical Prudence in the Nuclear Age
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Search, Destroy and Replace
Todd Miller
Entering the Season of Death at the Border
Paul Street
Beyond the Crystal Ball & Unmentionable Fascism: Dark Predictions, Human Agency, and a Beautiful Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights