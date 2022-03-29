Sonnet: I’m Maddy As Hell

by

60 Minutes said 500,000 kids died

as a result of UN sanctions on Iraq,

and Maddy said it was “worth it” — beats an attack —

then she said she didn’t mean what she said, but lied.

Making Iraq’s economy scream was pointless;

there were no weapons of mass destruction —

GHW Bush knew it, as did Clinton,

and GW Bush; fields needed liposuction.

By all accounts Maddy smiled down on her grandchills,

beam — all humanitarian intervention.

Did economic sanctions have that intention?

Ultimately, Maddy false-flagged millions of kills.

We need a mass grave of ‘well-intentioned’ butchers,

pyramid to the sky filled with sugar pushers.

and, five years on, no Shock and Awe ineluction;

Clinton’s doctrine