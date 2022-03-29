Sonnet: I’m Maddy As Hell

60 Minutes said 500,000 kids died
as a result of UN sanctions on Iraq,
and Maddy said it was “worth it” — beats an attack —
then she said she didn’t mean what she said, but lied.
Making Iraq’s economy scream was pointless;
there were no weapons of mass destruction —
GHW Bush knew it, as did Clinton,
and GW Bush; fields needed liposuction.
By all accounts Maddy smiled down on her grandchills,
beam — all humanitarian intervention.
Did economic sanctions have that intention?
Ultimately, Maddy false-flagged millions of kills.
We need a mass grave of ‘well-intentioned’ butchers,
pyramid to the sky filled with sugar pushers.
and, five years on, no Shock and Awe ineluction;
Clinton’s doctrine