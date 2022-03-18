How to Fix America’s Badly Broken System for Taxing Its Richest

Would you walk around the block to get to your next-door neighbor’s house? Of course not. Yet America’s system for taxing the ultra-rich, especially billionaires, works that same exact roundabout way.

For most of us, different taxes function in different manners. Sales taxes, for example, impact our spending decisions. Income taxes affect everything from how much we save and how many hours we work to when we retire. Property taxes influence the choices we make for where we live.

But these taxes don’t work that way for the ultra-rich. These deepest of pockets can essentially make decisions on spending, work, and retirement without regard to taxes. Taxes impact the ultra-rich in only one way: as the primary constraint on how much wealth they can eventually accumulate.

The ultra-rich, our politicians routinely declare, must pay their full “fair share” at tax time. What constitutes a “fair share”? Our pols would typically rather not get into that. We should.

The ultra-rich would be paying their fair share of taxes, one logical yardstick would suggest, if our taxes left their share of the nation’s wealth at a reasonable level.

The most direct way to achieve that reasonable result would be to tax either the wealth of the ultra-rich or the growth of that wealth. In the United States, unfortunately, we don’t go about taxing the enormously wealthy in that fashion. We rely exclusively instead on a mix of indirect measures — from taxes on personal and corporate income to levies on consumption and property — to hold in check the wealthy’s share of our nation’s wealth.

Before 1980, this indirect approach to taxing our richest worked reasonably well. Since 1980, our indirect approach has failed miserably. Between 1980 and 2018, the share of the nation’s wealth held by the top .01 percent has more than quadrupled, from 2.3 to 9.6 percent. The average household wealth of this ultra-rich group, some 13,000 households, now sits close to $1 billion.

Our continuing reluctance to tax wealth directly, our reliance on mostly only income and property taxes, has failed to keep the ultra-rich share of America’s wealth in check. Between 1980 and 2018, an Institute for Policy Studies briefing paper noted last year, our richest .01 percent would have had to pay at least 4 percentage points more of their total wealth in taxes each year to keep their wealth share from concentrating beyond its 1980 level.