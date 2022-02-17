Home
February 17, 2022
by
CounterPunch Editors
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Historical and Cultural Developments in the Black Atlantic World
The Police Killing of Amir Locke
We Cannot Truly Die
Hendrix in Our Time
Biden’s Munich: Origins of the Ukraine War
February 17, 2022
Roger Harris
With Its Doomsday Clock at 100 Seconds to Midnight, The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Calls for Escalating US Aggression Against Russia
Linda Pentz Gunter
Numb to the Real Threats: Why are We Risking Nuclear War Instead of Striving for Peace?
David Rosen
Time for a Show Trial
Eric Draitser
Honduras: The Political Context Missing from Corporate Media
William Astore
Conspicuous Destruction: Three Generations of the Military-Industrial Complex
James Bovard
Free Crack Pipes? Time to Pardon Tommy Chong
Sen. Bernard Sanders
The Growing Wealth of the Billionaire Class
Dean Baker
Thoughts on Inflation, After the January CPI Report
Susie Day
And Just Like That: Free Market Democracy!
Ilana Horwitz
God, Grades and College
Bella DeVaan
For New York Home Care Workers, Fair Pay Is Possible
Kenn Orphan
Fascism is a Fire That Burns Down the Entire House
George Ochenski
Who Will Audit the State?
February 16, 2022
Peter Bohmer
Negotiations Not War
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson Throws Everything Overboard To Save His Job
Ron Jacobs
I’m Reckoning on a Day of Reckoning
Thomas Klikauer – Meg Young
Dehumanizing Delivery Workers
John Rachel
Personal Interview: Scott Ritter
Belle Chesler
Crisis in the Schools: a Return to a Normal That Was Never Good Enough
Urariano Mota
Freedom of Speech and the Holocaust
Nick Licata
Why Making the COVID Vaccine was a Long Shot
Gary Leupp
Thinking Optimistically About Biden’s Credibility Collapse
Jim Krane – Mark Finley
What is the ‘Social Cost of Carbon’?
Manuel García, Jr.
An Open Letter to Bernie Sanders
James C. Nelson
Two Rights; A Multitude of Wrongs
Dean Baker
Supply Chain Problems Still Pushing Prices Higher in January, but Some Evidence of Turning
Survival International
Previously-Unknown Uncontacted Amazon Tribe on the Brink of Extermination
February 15, 2022
Ipek S. Burnett
The Obscene and the Innocent: Book Bans in Schools
Patrick Cockburn
So Far, Putin is the Biggest Winner in the Ukraine Conflict
Vijay Prashad
The Terrible Fate Facing the Afghan People
Chris Hedges
Democrats: the More Effective Evil
Patrick Mazza
Climate Action: Back to States and Cities
Ralph Nader
Ezra Klein and His Vast Inner Space
Sam Pizzigati
Can Pro Sports Be More Than a Billionaire Bacchanalia?
Connie Y. Chiang
The Shameful Stories of Environmental Injustices at Japanese American Incarceration Camps During WWI
Sonali Kolhatkar
Fossil Fuel Companies and Their Mouthpieces Offer Net-Zero Logic on Climate Change
David Swanson
But How Do You Stop Putin and the Taliban?
Robert Koehler
The Court of Ecological Awareness
Binoy Kampmark
The Day the Ninth Life Ended: Reflections on a Passing Cat
Mojtaba Sadegh, John Abatzoglou and Mohammad Reza Alizadeh
Why Heat Waves Hit the Poor Hardest
Thomas Knapp
Business as Usual: Politicians Cynically Exploit Child Sex Victims in Attack on Your Freedom
David Rovics
Free Speech, Expensive Speech, Censorship, Social Media Algorithms, and Anarcho-Puritanism
February 14, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Ukraine the Powderkeg Story: Always Smoking, Never Quite Exploding
Melvin Goodman
Ukraine and the Dangerous Munich Analogy
Stan Cox – Larry Edwards
Four Scientists, a Few Small Nations, and Making Unthinkable Climate Action Possible