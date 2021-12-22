Home
December 22, 2021
The US Empire After Afghanistan
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Back to the Future: The Long Roots of Venezuela’s Communal Tradition
Religion, Science, Politics
The Young Lords Ride Again
Digging for John Paul Jones
Why So Many US-American Whites So Messed Up on Race
December 22, 2021
Kenneth Surin
UKania’s Tories on the Skids
Jonah Raskin
Embracing Che: The Man Behind the Myth
Dan Wakefield
Before Roe v. Wade: The Doctor Hero of Ivy League Women
John Feffer
War With Russia?
Paul Street
It’s Still the Trump Era and Worse is Coming
Sebastian Santos
US Military and Sustainability
James Dawes
UN Fails to Agree on ‘Killer Robot’ Ban as Nations Pour Billions Into Autonomous Weapons Research
Sonali Kolhatkar
How a Group of Starbucks Workers Emerged Victorious in Their Union Fight
George Ochenski
A Turn to the Light
Mel Gurtov
Downhill from the Summit for Democracy
Norman Solomon
The Pentagon’s 20-Year Killing Spree Has Always Treated Civilians as Expendable
Anneke Van Woudenberg
Will Barrick Gold’s CEO Go Beyond Rhetoric to Deliver Justice for Victims of Police Killings at Tanzanian Mine?
Sara Johnson
Rivers are Protected When We Protect Our Forests
Thom Hartmann
Why It’s Past Time to Defy the Supreme Court
December 21, 2021
Patrick Cockburn
In the Great Tradition of Populist Leaders, Boris Johnson Can No Longer Tell Truth From Falsehood
Stephen F. Eisenman
Confirmation Bias
Dan Wakefield
Before Roe v. Wade: How to Get a “Therapeutic Abortion”
Sam Pizzigati
Tornadoes Can Kill. So Can Amazon’s Business Model
Jack Rasmus
Build Back Better Now DOA: Next Phase in US Economic and Political Crisis Begins
W. T. Whitney
Chileans Elect Gabriel Boric as New President, Reject Ultra-Conservative Candidate
Binoy Kampmark
Forbidden Parties: Boris Johnson’s Law on Illegal Covid Gatherings
Dean Baker
Plans to Save the Local Newspaper
Ralph Nader
Rare Unionizing Opportunity in Big Box and Retail Chain
David Rovics
Busking in the Metaverse
Frida Berrigan
A Christmas Confession: I’m Taking an Eco-Holiday From It All
Karsonya Wise Whitehead
bell hooks Will Never Leave Us, She Lives on Through the Truth of Her Words
George Wuerthner
Another Yellowstone Bison Slaughter
December 20, 2021
Melvin Goodman
The Mainstream Media Seems to Want More War for the United States
Cal Winslow
Health Care and Our Heroes: Kaiser Permanente in COVID Time
Greta Anderson
Mexican Gray Wolves Belong in the Wild, Wherever They Roam
David Rosen
Culture Wars: the Assault on Education
Thomas Klikauer – Meg Young
The Nazi Language of German Anti-Vaxxers
Dean Baker
Lessons from the Great Resignation: Can Quitters be Winners?
Nick Pemberton
Inflation Comes From Printing Money For The Rich
Binoy Kampmark
Covid Testing Rackets and Flying Again
Jacob G. Hornberger
Using Assange to Send a Three-Part Message
Michael Klein
Why Spending $2 Trillion on Child Care, Health Care and Fighting Climate Change Won’t Make Inflation Any Worse Than it Already is
Sebastian Santos
Lessons from the Presidency in the Philippines
Sen. Bernard Sanders
There Must be a Vote on Build Back Better
Weekend Edition
December 17, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Richard D. Wolff
A Critique of Obscene Wealth
David Masciotra
America’s “Culture of Death”: COVID-19, Gun Insanity, White Supremacy, Ecological Destruction, and Public Indifference
Ishmael Reed
Booth’s Party: the Plot to Kill Lincoln
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Recycling History: First as Tragedy, Next as Farce…Then What?
Eve Ottenberg
The Pink Tide Rumbles In, South of the Border
CounterPunch Editors
Our Favorite Groups and Causes, 2021 Edition