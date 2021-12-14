How Do We Fix Abuses of Donor-Advised Funds?

We are living in a time of unprecedented social and environmental challenges. As we try to cope with them, wealthy individuals are using donor-advised funds, or DAFs, to claim substantial charitable tax breaks, while often failing to move that revenue out to working charities serving the public.

Right now, an estimated $160 billion is currently stockpiled in DAFs, and that amount is increasing every day. DAFs have been the fastest-growing recipients of donations in the nonprofit sector for the past twenty years, and are now the largest recipients of charitable giving in the United States.

Until just a few years ago, the largest recipients of charitable giving in the US had always been working charities such as the American Red Cross, and the Salvation Army. In 2016, however, for the first time, the largest recipient of charitable giving in the US was a commercial DAF sponsor: the Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund. For the past five years, six of the ten top charities have been DAFs. And by 2020, DAF givinghad grown to the point where donations to Fidelity Charitable were almost triple those received by the United Way, and almost six times those received by the Salvation Army.

This means that each year, disproportionately more and more charitable revenue is being diverted into DAFs while nonprofits on the ground struggle harder for funds. According to a recent analysis, the explosive growth of DAF giving has led to the diversion of $300 billion from working charities into intermediaries such as DAFs over the past five years alone.

To make matters worse, in the absence of adequate regulation and transparency, DAFs are ripe for abuse by donors and for-profit actors alike.

Fund management fees, DAF administrators’ salaries, and bonuses for account advisors who recommend the DAF to their clients are often based, at least in part, on the amount of assets held in the DAF. There is currently no way to track donations from individual DAF accounts, which means that DAFs can be used as sources of “dark money”—funding designed to promote specific public policy while the funders remain undisclosed. DAF donors are currently able to take a tax deduction for the donation of complex assets such as artwork, antiquities, and real estate—assets which are notoriously difficult to appraise, and which may be assessed at a significantly inflated value. And while DAFs were meant to be revolving funds moving revenue quickly out to charities, newly-popular and often illiquid impact investing strategies are jeopardizing the timely distribution of DAF assets.