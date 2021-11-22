Asset Master Class: Art ‘Appreciation,’ Billionaire-Style

Vermeer. Velázquez. Kahlo. These names mean anything to you? They mean plenty to the world’s super rich. For the extraordinarily wealthy, the artworks of Vermeer, Velázquez, and Kahlo — and the many other great painters who have so shaped how we visualize our world — have become much more than cultural touchstones worthy of admiration. For these rich and their money managers, humanity’s artistic patrimony has become just another “asset class.”

An extremely lucrative asset class, as high-end art auctions this month have once again reminded us. This past Monday, 35 masterworks from the collection of real estate developer Harry Macklowe and his former wide Linda came up for sale at Sotheby’s. Experts had earlier valued the works at some $400 million. Bidders had something else in mind. Their enthusiasm jumped the final cost of the auctioned art to a whopping $676.1 million.

Only four days earlier, at a Christie’s auction, a collection of Impressionist art that the late Texas oilman Edwin Cox had amassed went for $332 million, well above the $268 million that art experts had predicted.

This past Tuesday, another stunner: A self-portrait by the great Mexican artist Frida Kahlo set “an auction benchmark for the most expensive artwork by a Latin American artist.” The eventual auction sale price: $34.9 million. The previous record? That had been the mere $9.76 million spent three years ago on a painting by Diego Rivera, Kahlo’s one-time significant other.

These sorts of price-tags have rocketed the world of fine art into a visual space totally foreign to the lives that the vast majority of us are leading. We go about our daily existences enveloped by commercial kitsch. The super wealthy live amid visual splendor — and get to portray themselves, in the process, as selfless benefactors of fine art, guardians of our world’s finest artistic achievements.

Few observers today can imagine an art world without the exceedingly wealthy. Rich people dominate the governance boards of the world’s great museums. They even occasionally open up their own museums. Without their patronage, the story goes, our fine art heritage would simply wither away.

But this mega-rich-as-our-cultural-salvation narrative has everything upside down. The wealthy of the world aren’t saving art’s future. They’re choking it, shrinking both the potential audience for fine art and the pool of fine art creators.

How could that be? Let’s begin with a simple, unarguable observation: Great artists have in the past come regularly from humble backgrounds. Any society that truly valued fine art would be diligently working to identify and nurture artistic talent, wherever that talent might lie.