September 16, 2021
Harriet Washington, “Medical Apartheid”
by
Josh Frank
Arendt and QAnon
9/11: The Doctrines of Bush, Obama, Trump & Biden
Central America’s Forgotten History
9/11 and the American Mind
Republicanism For The Anthropocene
September 16, 2021
Melvin Goodman
The Dangerous Exaggeration of the Threat
Carol Polsgrove
History’s Light on the Dark Road Ahead
David Rosen
Why Stop at Roe?
Max B. Sawicky
Social Security: Long May It Wave
Kenneth Surin
Austria’s Ibizagate
Binoy Kampmark
Bitcoin the Messiah: El Salvador Goes Crypto
Wim Laven
The Lessons of 9/11
Steven Rosenfeld
Arizona Mystery: Did Cyber Ninjas Botch Another 2020 Presidential Recount Attempt?
Howard Lisnoff
Victims of Endless War
George Ochenski
You Reap What You Sow
Raouf Halaby
Israel and Yom Kippur: Time for a Day of National Atonement?
Chuck Collins – Sarah Anderson
House Tax Proposal Falls Short of Making Billionaires Pay Their Fair Share
Elliot Sperber
State of the Union: A Dress
CounterPunch News Service
Montana Puts Yellowstone Wolves in the Crosshairs
September 15, 2021
Ben Rosenfeld
Abort the Illegitimate Court: End the Filibuster and Pack it
Michael Kidder
It Took a Village of Hippies: the Founding of Greenpeace
Alfred W. McCoy
The Winner in Afghanistan: China
Nick Licata
The Case for Legalizing Psychedelics
Ramzy Baroud
Following Afghanistan Defeat: Can EU Win Own ‘Independence’ from the US?
Jonathan Cook
AOC’s ‘Tax the Rich’ Gown is Designer Protest Meant to Dull Class Struggle
Lawrence Davidson
A Forever Foreign Policy Debate
Walden Bello
The Debacle of “Nation Building” in Afghanistan and Iraq
Patrick Mazza
Though Cracks Appear, Empire Remains in the DNA of the U.S.
Binoy Kampmark
Messianic Failure: Pursuing the GWOT Jabberwock
Jack Rasmus
The 2nd Afghan War and Retreat from Central Asia
Peter Bolton
Why I’m Still Not Convinced by 9/11 Conspiracy Theories
Richard C. Gross
A Confederacy of the Malicious
George Wuerthner
The Plot to Destroy Sagebrush on the Bighorn
Dean Baker
Inflation Moderates in August
CounterPunch News Service
Federal Drilling and Fracking Update: Biden Promised a Ban – He’s Doing the Opposite
September 14, 2021
Sarah Shenker
A Journey With the Last Survivor of an Amazon Massacre
Eoin Higgins
Tulsi Gabbard Uses 9/11 Anniversary to Spread Islamophobic Message of Hate
Patrick Cockburn
By Letting Saudi Arabia Off the Hook Over 9/11, the US Encouraged Violent Jihadism
Todd Miller
9/11’s Border Legacy: Razor Wire, “Smart” Surveillance, and Billions in Security Contracts
Steve Early
Amid Give-Back Demands: Workers Can Still Safeguard Pensions
Sam Carliner
Never Forget Victims of the Drone Program
Elliott MIller
In America, Where There’s Religious Smoke, There’s Usually A Capitalistic Fire
Bob Lord
How One Little-Known Loophole Fuels Toxic Dynastic Wealth
Clara Wilson
Who Pays for Eldercare in the US? Women and the Economy
Ralph Nader
Congress – Collectively Less Than An Inkblot
Charles Xu
The United States’ Recent Failures in War and Fighting Racism Should Serve as a Warning to Its Allies
Thom Hartmann
The “Advantage” War Against Medicare
George Wuerthner
Inside a Timber Sale Scam
Yves Engler
Canadian Imperialism in Africa
Ericka Taylor
The History of Wealth Extraction in the US: a New Online Educational Tool
