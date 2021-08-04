19 Water Protectors Arrested

by

Thief River, MN

On Tuesday evening, 19 water protectors were arrested as they made a stand against the Line 3 pipeline, a fossil fuel project owned by the Canadian oil distributor Enbridge , which began construction in December of 2020 and promises to pump nearly one million barrels of oil from the Tar Sands in Canada.

Meanwhile, Indigenous members of the Red Lake nation, representatives from nearby nations, and their allies prayed in ceremony within the Red Lake Treaty Camp, an ongoing protest and occupation honoring the agreements of the 1863 Old Crossing Treaty. This celebration of treaty rights exists next door to the path of the pipeline that is currently drilling under Thief River.

For weeks, water protectors have been praying next to the work site despite threatening actions taken by law enforcement and near constant operation of the active worksite.

