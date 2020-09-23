Articles
September 23, 2020
Green & Red Podcast: The Ravages of Western Wildfires w/ Joshua Frank
CP Editor
Biden’s Foreign Policy Advisors Show Loyalty to Israel, Defense Contractors
The CIA Book Publishing Operations
The Plot Against Libya
‘Collateral Murder’
Yemen’s Unending War
September 23, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Arming the Planet: the USA as the World’s Leading Weapons Dealer
Keegan James Sarmiento Kloer, David Correia, and Justin Bendell
Albuquerque Police, Mayor Ignore CDC Advice, Aggressively Police Unsheltered People During Pandemic
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Latest Trick: “Breaking the Law in a Limited And Specific Way”
Robert Hunziker
The Dying Planet Report 2020
C. Douglas Lummis
Monstrous Nothing
Dean Baker
Are Red State Governors Getting Their People Killed to Help Donald Trump’s Re-election Chances?
Binoy Kampmark
Dangerous Streamlining: Emergencies, Militarisation and Civil Liberties
Mike Hastie
When Truth Exposes the Unspeakable
Sonali Kolhatkar
Democrats Mock the GOP for Denying Climate Science, But They are Still Addicted to Fossil Fuel Funders
Howard Lisnoff
Teaching During a Pandemic
Rob Okun
The End of “Climate Change”
Elliot Sperber
The Concept of the Weed
September 22, 2020
Richard C. Gross
Chaos Galore
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
3-Count Felon, JPMorgan Chase, Caught Laundering More Dirty Money
Patrick Cockburn
Boris Johnson is Failing So Badly Because He Still Thinks Like a Newspaper Columnist, a Disastrous Weakness During This Crisis
Ramzy Baroud
How Do Democrats and Republicans Differ on Palestine and Israel?
Mark Weisbrot
What the OAS Did to Bolivia
Binoy Kampmark
Assange on Trial: Bolting Horses, Death Penalties and Plots of Eviction
Tom Engelhardt
Fire and Fury Like the World Has Never Seen (2020 Version)
John Kendall Hawkins
Tales From the Trump Apocalypse
Shamus Cooke
The Politics of Portland’s Protests
Jack Rasmus
Ginsburg’s Death and Trump’s Emerging Legal Coup D’Etat
Robby Sherwin
Righteous Rage
Thomas Knapp
Supreme Court: Playing for Time vs. Advise and Consent
Andrés Castro
Burning Torches in The Hood
September 21, 2020
Betty Medsger
The Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: What to Learn From Her Successes and Failures
Dennis Bernstein
Kevin Cooper: Surviving Death Row and COVID-19 in San Quentin
Ralph Nader
Why Do Americans Give Away So Much Control to Corporations?
Binoy Kampmark
Assange on Trial: Torture Testimonies, Offers of Pardon and Truth Telling
John Kendall Hawkins
Trump: The Novel Coronated Virus
David Rovics
Diary of a Smoke Refugee
John Feffer
Trump’s Scorched-Earth Policy
Sam Pizzigati
Remembering Ike, Our Unexpected Egalitarian
Bob Flax
The U.S. Government Should Be Supporting International Law—Not Undermining It
Dean Baker
Beyond Fighting the Last Trade War
Thom Hartmann
Trump’s Destruction of America Started With Reagan
Nick Licata
Bridging Individualism and Community to Sustain our Democracy
Ipek S. Burnett
In the Night Kitchen of the Next Election: a Parody
September 18, 2020
John Davis
“Law and Order” vs. “Empathy and Healing”
Paul Street
For Real Resistance: The Fascist Trump-Barr Regime Can’t Simply Be Voted Out
Brian Cloughley
Be It Trump Or Biden, Iraq is Doomed
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Smoke on the Water, Lies Burning in the Sky
Richard C. Gross
Raising Fear
Eve Ottenberg
Surprise! Still No Economic Relief from Washington
George Wuerthner
Misinformation Raging Like Wildfire
