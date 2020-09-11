Articles
September 11, 2020
175 Years in a U.S. Prison? Extradition Trial of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Begins in London
by
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
September 11, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Fourteen Martyrs in the Struggle Against Racist Terror and Trumpism-Fascism
Richard D. Wolff
The U.S. is Borrowing Its Way to Fascism
Anthony DiMaggio
Can We Call It Fascism? Trump’s Voter Suppression Project, 2020
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
Under Trump, Military Veterans and Service Members Have Been ‘Losers’
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Under Furious Skies
Rob Urie
Elections and the Problem of Politics
Eve Ottenberg
Trump Tries to Change the Subject From Covid to Violence
T.J. Coles
The War on You: How the Pentagon is Militarizing Social Control
Richard C. Gross
Trump’s Deadly Mistake
Ramzy Baroud
As Washington Retreats, Eastern Mediterranean Conflict Further Marginalizes NATO
Andrew Levine
Biden Next Time
Jack Rasmus
America’s Current Jobs ‘Great Depression’
Louis Proyect
Biden’s Transition Team Isn’t a “Team” and It’s Not Promising Much of a Transition
Jeff Klein
Americans Have Always Been “Suckers” for War
Kenn Orphan
Fascism and the Quickening of History
Kathleen Wallace
Banana Strings and the Military-Industrial Complex
David Rosen
From Hoovervilles to Trumpvilles: Homeless Crisis Deepens
Binoy Kampmark
Assange’s Fourth Day at the Old Bailey: COVID in the Courtroom
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Many Police Are Barely Distinguishable From Racist Vigilantes
Thomas Knapp
Trump vs. the Marines: Semper Lactentum
Michael Lebron
A Daughter of Beirut Recovers the Memory of Her Father, Lost to Espionage at the Dawn of the Modern Oil Age
Thomas Klikauer – Norman Simms
Is German Society Becoming Fascist?
Andrew Bacevich
Patton and Westy Meet in a Bar: a Play of Many Parts in One Act
Steven Salaita
Regular People: Who Are They? Why Don’t They Ever Speak for Themselves?
Daniel Beaumont
Incorrigible: Trump Unredacted
John Feffer
How Trump Will Try to Win the Election
W. T. Whitney
Healthcare for the People: the Cuban Experience
Vincent Emanuele
Guns, Land, and Chickens Won’t Save You
Cyndi Tuell
Crying Wolf on Livestock Deaths
Steve Martinot
Why White People find it Difficult to Talk about Race
Thom Hartmann
Is a Second Civil War Really Possible?
Jill Richardson
Gender Reveal Parties are Starting Wildfires…That’s Half the Problem
Andrew Stewart
Re-Appraising “The West Wing”: A Multi-Season Hyperreal Clinton Sobriquet-Cum-Apologia For Thermidor
Bob Topper
Return to Decency
Robert Koehler
Standing Up to Trump . . . and Biden
Robert P. Alvarez
Save Lives, Fill Out Your Census
Sam Husseini
My 9-11 and Jack Whitten’s
Lew Rosenbaum
I, Like You, Am Made of Stars: Matt Sedillo’s Mowing Leaves of Grass
Adolf Alzuphar
Pragmatism: a compass rose
Nicky Reid
The Lonesome Death of the Liberal Social Justice Warrior
Elizabeth Keyes
My Initial “New York Minutes” on 9-11-2001
Myles Hoenig
Democrats and Republicans Should Just Merge
Peter Gelderloos
The Rebels of Sodom
John Kendall Hawkins
Take Back The Night Like A Fresh Burning Star
David Yearsley
Sick of Bach
