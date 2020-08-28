Kamala Harris Is No Ally to Transwomen

by

“I have never really understood exactly what a ‘liberal’ is, since I have heard ‘liberals’ express every conceivable opinion on every conceivable subject. As far as I can tell, you have the extreme right, who are fascist racist capitalist dogs like Ronald Reagan, who come right out and let you know where they’re coming from. And on the opposite end, you have the left, who are supposed to be committed to justice, equality, and human rights. And somewhere between those two points is the liberal. As far as I’m concerned, ‘liberal’ is the most meaningless word in the dictionary.” -Assata Shakur “It’s not progressive to be soft on crime” -Kamala Harris

All the shiny chattering skulls of Cablenewsland seemed to be beside themselves with an almost euphoric sense of inspiration. There didn’t appear to be enough words in the English dictionary to properly express their head over heels infatuation with our next vice president and beyond, Kamala Harris. Every botoxed buffoon from Joe Scarborough to Don Lemon was rendered dreamy eyed and stupid by Biden’s choice of human shield. To hear them gush about it you would think Rosa Parks had risen from the grave, dawned a smart power suit, and road on eagle’s wings to save them from the nightly ritual of verbal necrophilia that was necessary to keep old Joe’s corpse looking presidential. All of history could now be divided into two categories; Before Kamala and after the Neoliberal Enlightenment. After all, this was ‘It’ wasn’t it? This was the proof of the oligarchy’s color blind benevolence, and now, all across this great country, the winds of change could be felt. Little black girls woke up to a new day because now they knew that they too could aspire to run the most corrupt system on earth as long as they learned to step on other poor brown girls to get there. Wow! Just like a Lisa Frank folder with unicorns for wardens. Magical.

This whole fucking charade makes me fucking sick to my soul. I don’t know what it’s like to be a Black woman in America seeing a face like yours in the spotlight like that. Maybe it is neat. All that I know is that as a genderqueer transwoman in this country, the ecstatic adulation over Kamala Harris feels like a fucking slap in the face. This woman isn’t a goddamn civil rights icon. She’s a career menace. A declared enemy of my people and many others (including her own) with the human rights record of a Third World caudillo. The kind of inspiring figure that could only be the product of the Prison Industrial Complex. I mean, what the fuck have we been in the streets marching for for months? Did we really torch fucking cop cars and carve the words ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ into this empire’s fickle flesh just to shit our britches over Kamala the Top Cop starring in the role of graycare babysitter to the last of the crumbling Dixiecrats? Is this really enough for you?! Cornel West?!! Really?!!!

Do I have to remind you all that this was the California Attorney General who rose drug convictions in that state by 18%, denied clearly innocent death row inmates DNA testing, and refused to release non-violent offenders from unconstitutionally overcrowded prisons because she didn’t want to lose the slave labor? Do I really have to remind you people, my own people, my Queer and trans sisters of any shade, that this is the “Ally” who callously tossed transwomen to the wolves in men’s prisons and then refused them basic medical care. Do you think Michelle Norsworthy feels inspired today? The suicidal transwoman who Kamala personally attempted to screw out of confirmation surgery and then told to go see a fucking shrink. California’s own jenky-ass court system found this decision to be a violation of the 8th Amendment, cruel and unusual punishment, but Kamala says a few nice words, makes the totally unsubstantiated claim that she was secretly working for us behind the scenes, and now we’re supposed to be fucking cool?

Apparently the assimilationist section of my community is cool with this shit. Treacherous pinkwashing cartels like GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign have already washed their hands of Michelle and endorsed the Wicked Warden of the West. These are the same groups, mind you, who tarred Tulsi Gabbard for defending her father’s homophobic religious beliefs in her early twenties. I guess if she just stuck to torturing Queer folk within the prison system she would have been groovy for take-off. Even more sickening, a few prominent transwomen of color like Pose’s Angelica Ross have even gleefully allowed themselves to be commodified into tokens of Kamala’s late term wokeness. “She’s changed!” they plea to the rest of us like battered spouses while they conveniently ignore that even Kamala’s newly LGBTQ friendly propaganda neglects to even address the healthcare needs of transwomen, most of them black, still rotting away in her fucking gulags for the high crime of selling their own bodies for survival. THIS is your ally?

If that was all I would still be pissed, but there’s more, there’s way fucking more. Even in her proto-presidential senatorial re-alignment phase when she broke her back to look progressive as fuck, Kamala was neoliberal trash through in through. Just like she turned a deaf ear to the cries of my people in her Golden State dungeons, Kamala has routinely spit on the convicts of another prison called Gaza, defending Israel’s existential right to “defend” itself by carpet bombing that starving penal colony into oblivion. She even took time out of her busy virtue signaling schedule to entertain the genocidal goblins at AIPAC and pose for glamour shots with their Fuhrer, outspoken Jewish supremacist, Bibi Netanyahu. But who fucking cares about all these inconvenient details when we have the opportunity to elect another white supremacist pussy grabber for president with the first woman of a color as VP.?

This is what our so called democracy has come to. As both parties lurch further and further towards the direction of globalist authoritarianism, the GOP keeps its base in line with phony bromides to nativism and mythical wonder walls that never quite materialize in the desert. And the Democrats take the equally racist and condescending position of weaponizing tokenism. They can sell their woke children police state apartheid and nuclear holocaust as long as they get an autistic genderqueer paraplegic to inspiringly make the pitch. The candidates in the Democratic Primaries have taken on the cheesy multicultural kumbaya culture of the cast of Barnie and Friends, only every token minority has a body count that would make a T. Rex look like a damn gecko, and this is progress? Fuck that shit.

Call me politically incorrect, call me culturally insensitive, call me a bitter tranny bitch, call me whatever the fuck you want, dearest motherfuckers, but I don’t give a shit what color you are, who you fuck, or how you self-identify, if you have made yourself rich, fat, and powerful oppressing my people or our comrades in the Third World, then you are my enemy, and I’d rather go to one of Kamala’s jails for burning the ballot box then be caught stuffing your name in it.