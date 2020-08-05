by

The View From Saturn

In the time it takes the earth to make

Eight trips around the sun

Saturn completes just a quarter of one

And there’s nowhere to do laundry

No place to clean clothes

Every laundromat’s closed

The streams, polluted,

Are thick with waste

Or dried away

Yet you’re still here

And can stand in the street

When the storms roll in and rain

And soap up, and lather

And rinse and wring

Spread them and hang them

On fences to dry — the goose

That laid the golden egg

Was the planet itself

You knew that, right?

As off on Saturn rats devour

Sparrows’ spawn

And turtles swim along in ponds

Of mercury and cock

An eye toward that dim, distant dot

Turning bright red with fires and floods

Of avoidable blood

For what?