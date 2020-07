by

Mother Goose in the End Times

It’s raining

It’s storming

The locust clouds are swarming

The oceans are asphyxiating

Why?

From global warming

Caused by your cannibal

Capitán Capital

Cutting all the forests down

Who, hunting for profits,

Sets off pandemics,

Spreads deserts, and drought

Despite the melting polar ice

The pine tree

Down the street from me

Stands there all night

Offering its lime green cones

To the lavender light