FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 4, 2020

Shed No Tears for CEOs with Sinking Share Prices

by

Sometimes calendars can be cruel. A regularly reoccurring event can suddenly reoccur at a most inopportune moment. Just ask Ronald Rittenmeyer, the chief executive of Tenet Healthcare, a for-profit colossus that runs 65 hospitals and over 500 smaller care centers across the country.

Every spring about this time, the Dallas-based Tenet files its required annual shareholder proxy paperwork with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission. This spring’s filing came at a particularly awkward time for the health care giant: Tenet just happens to be furloughing thousands of health care workers in the middle of the nation’s biggest health care crisis in over a century.

Why should a required annual SEC filing make this moment so mortifying for Tenet’s top brass? Corporations have to disclose — in their annual SEC filings — exactly how much their top executives are making. And CEO Rittenmeyer has been making plenty.

Last year, the new SEC disclosures reveal, Rittenmeyer pulled down $24.3 million, a 62 percent increase over his $15 million in compensation the year before.

We have here, in other words, a massive windfall for a health care top exec and a heave-ho for front-line health workers at the same time a ferocious global pandemic rages. For a health care company, these may not be the optimal optics.

Fear not, CEO Rittenmeyer is executing a plan for regaining the corporate high road. The Tenet chief exec has announced he will devote 50 percent of his salary from April to June to a charitable fund that benefits Tenet employees in financial distress.

What noble selflessness! Or so the PR flacks at Tenet would have us believe. But reporters, fortunately, know how to read the fine print. Rittenmeyer’s salary, news reports are pointing out, amounts to “just a fraction of his total compensation.”

Indeed, that salary last year made up just 5 percent of Rittenmeyer’s over $24.3 million in pay. Based on his salary this year, his selfless contribution to employee well-being will total . . . all of $187,500.

At Tenet Healthcare and most every other major U.S. corporation, the overwhelming bulk of executive pay comes from stock-based compensation, not basic salary. This equity-based pay, the theory goes, aligns the interests of shareholders and executives. If execs do well by shareholders, they see greater rewards.

Execs deserve those greater rewards, cheerleaders for our corporate order argue, because share-based compensation puts their pay at risk. Shares can go up in price, but they can also go down.

In our current coronavirus spring, shares of Tenet’s stock have most definitely gone down, more than 40 percent since the start of the year. Rittenmeyer’s stock awards have, as a result, dropped in value.

So is Rittenmeyer going to be pocketing significantly less compensation in the years ahead? Most unlikely. Corporate boards and top execs, notes veteran CEO pay watchdog Rosanna Weaver, have become quite adept at taking the risk out of at-risk pay.

“We saw this in the 2008-2009 financial crisis,” says Weaver, who runs the Power of the Proxy program at the As You Sow shareholder advocacy group. “Some companies that used to do a regular grant of ‘x’ number of shares to executives all of a sudden — at the very bottom of the market — went to a dollar value and granted what amounted to a higher number of shares.”

For executives, a lucrative shift. Suppose, for instance, a CEO has a pay deal that grants 1,000 shares of stock. But this particular year those shares have sunk considerably in value, from $1 million to $500,000. The company has an unhappy CEO. But the company can make that CEO considerably happier by switching the award to granting a higher number of shares based on the original cash value of the previous year’s grant.

These options or restricted stock units are granted at a cratered share price, enabling executives to hit the jackpot down the road when the shares increase in value.

“That is certainly,” says Weaver, “something to watch here in the coronavirus crisis.”

Corporate boards and CEOs have plenty of other ways to game the system as well, and they also have a self-righteous justification for playing these games and keeping CEO compensation forever elevated. Executives should not be penalized, the corporate line goes, for events — like a global pandemic — obviously beyond their control.

But this “beyond their control” argument, Weaver points out, only seems to surface when executives stand to lose compensation.

“Sometimes,” she explains, “things outside of an executive’s control have an upside.”

One example: The Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted late in 2017 has meant extra billions on the balance sheets of the nation’s biggest corporations.

“But I’ve never read a proxy statement where a corporate board says, boy, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was outside of our control, meant that we did really well this year, and it wouldn’t be fair for the executive to get a bonus based on that,” says Weaver.

“If we’re talking about fair,” she adds, “the people whose compensation I worry about not being fair aren’t CEOs. They’re underpaid junior high teachers and grocery store workers. It may be unfair that some CEOs might not get big bonuses because of the pandemic. But it’s so much more unfair that people are dying because they don’t have paid sick leave. I have little sympathy to waste on CEOs.”

At Tenet Healthcare last year, CEO Rittenmeyer took home 452 times the pay of the typical Tenet worker. This year, under the latest coronavirus relief legislation just signed into law, some of the tax dollars those Tenet workers pay will be going to corona-crushed hospitals across the nation. Hospitals will pocket $75 billion in all. Will these tax dollars end up boosting the pay of CEOs at for-profit hospital chains?

Last month, lawmakers in the Congressional Progressive Caucus tried to decouple coronavirus relief from CEO windfalls. They wrote into pending corona relief legislation a provision that would have required corporations receiving corona dollars to pay their top execs no more than 50 times the pay of their most typical workers. The House of Representatives never had a chance to vote on that limit.

The latest corona bailout bill doesn’t include that CEO pay limit either. The next one should. An even better idea: Let’s deny all tax dollars to companies that pay their execs unconscionably more than their workers. In times of pandemic and beyond, a step like that would bring some serious fairness closer.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Sam Pizzigati

Sam Pizzigati writes on inequality for the Institute for Policy Studies. His latest book:The Case for a Maximum Wage  (Polity). Among his other books on maldistributed income and wealth: The Rich Don’t Always Win: The Forgotten Triumph over Plutocracy that Created the American Middle Class, 1900-1970  (Seven Stories Press). 

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
May 04, 2020
Christopher Ketcham
Cancel Rent and Stop Playing the Landlord’s Game
Sam Pizzigati
Shed No Tears for CEOs with Sinking Share Prices
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
The South China Sea: Beyond the Smoke ‘n Mirrors
Sonali Kolhatkar
America is Exceptional…In Some of the Worst Ways
Jefferson Morley
A Lawless President Confronts an Untrustworthy Intelligence Community
Binoy Kampmark
Scuttling New START: Trump’s China Distraction
Greg Moses
Not Trusting that Department of Ed: Looking to Higher Ed Relief via States
Jill Richardson
A Death Sentence for Meatpackers
Joseph Scalia III
An Ethical Imperative: the Visionary “Impossible” in the Northern Rockies
George Wuerthner
Landscape Amnesia and the Deschutes River
Gloria Oladipo
Rural America Needs a Real COVID-19 Response
Matthew Cable
You Can’t Make Me
Graham Peebles
Only the Poor Starve: Hunger in the Time of Covid-19
Weekend Edition
May 01, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
Economic Decline and the Threat of Fascism
Charlotte Dennett
So We’re All in This Together…Really? What About Big Oil?
Bruce E. Levine
If Trump is a Pathological Liar, What Type of Liar is Biden?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: American Thanatos, Inc.
Peter Linebaugh – David Roediger
‘The Merry Month of May:’ a Summons to Grasp the Spirit of the Time
Andrew Levine
How To Make the Best of the Mess Our Ruling Class Has Made
Eve Ottenberg
The Small Business Loan Racket
Jonathan Cook
Welcome to the Era of the Great Disillusionment
Joseph Natoli
Probabilities of Change
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
This Chart Shows How the Fed Manipulated Junk Bonds to Help the Dow
Robert Hunziker
The Biomass Fiasco
Mike Alewitz
Sanitizing the Kent State Massacre
Martha Rosenberg
Meat/Mental Health Story Latest in Fake Nutritional Science
Ramzy Baroud
Hating Arabs as a Common Ground: Why Israel’s Coalition Government is Likely to Survive
David Rosen
Coronavirus and the Increase in Domestic Violence
Diana Block
What Cuba Has to Teach, in Pandemic Times and Beyond
Phil Knight
Going Viral
Robert L. Kendrick
Virtual Liberation in Italy
Marc Norton
The Tenderloin Containment Zone: A Photo Essay
David Yearsley
Ancestor Dreams
Marshall Auerback
Why the Oil and Gas Industry Will Never be the Same
Gary Leupp
The Working Life of the Meat Packer in the Time of the Plague
Gary Olson
The Youth and the Looming Economic Crisis: Prospects for Radical Change
Priti Gulati Cox – Stan Cox
The Recent History of GDP Growth, CO2 Emissions, and Climate Policy Paralysis, All in One Table-Runner
Jack Rasmus
The Myth of the V-Shaped US Economic Recovery
Patrick Bond
Should South Africa Follow the Law of the Jungle … or the Doctrine of Odious Debt?
John Murphy
The Warped Ethics of Voting for the Lesser Evil
Roger Harris
Baby Boomers for Biden Recant Left Legacy
Mohamad Shaaf
Current Economic Policies Have Capitalism on Life Support: Effective Actions to Rescue It
Matthew Johnson
Trumpism Is the Real Virus
Wim Laven
Compassion, Empathy, and Charity in the Time of COVID-19
Rob Okun
Dear Sen. Romney: Call for Trump’s Removal, Now
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail