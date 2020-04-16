The Imperative for Post-Pandemic Changes

As far as Congressional oversight of the Executive Branch goes, it’s about non-existent. If anyone doubts that, just look at Trump’s ongoing purge of independent inspectors general tasked with ensuring the enormous amount of money Congress appropriated for the pandemic would actually get spent in accordance with the law.

Obviously, one of the significant changes that must be made is Congress clawing back authority from the president and restoring the checks and balances upon which our system of government is founded. For more than two decades Congress has ceded its power to the White House to protect the “head” of their respective political parties. But now, with a president having exactly zero public policy or governance experience — and “running government like a business” — the need for change is inescapable.

Likewise Congress must figure out how to operate during pandemics since coronavirus will not be the last pandemic. Passing legislation by “unanimous consent” is fine for naming post offices, but not for dealing with challenges of the pandemic’s magnitude. Given our modern communication technologies, it’s time for Congress to get back to work in whatever new “format” it may take. We simply cannot leave the nation in the hands of one rather unhinged individual who is woefully inadequate for the job.