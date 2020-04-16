by

Plague on Broadway

What happened today?

I can’t even remember

We walked to the river and talked

About fenders —

And strolling down Broadway

Resplendent and empty on

This plague day afternoon

Bright, clear

Sunlight slanting through the train-

Track trestle above

Illuminating crash gates, masks

The masquerade — we learned

It’s short for defender — the fender

As tulips, being flowers, flowered

And radios broadcasted lyres and choirs

Informed us that the bright spots ahead

are wild fires

And then, on Division,

Examined the tires of bicycles, to see

The library branch —

Where once Mel Brooks did homework

With a pencil that’s

As lost to time as kingdoms like Podolia

Where people,

Generations, lived

All thinking it was real —

Is locked like a box

Because of the virus

Because of it each theater

on Broadway’s shut

Investors fled

But who needs them?

Nobody needs a landlord

Just some plumbers, electricians,

As the radio transmitted talk

Of a new way of living

Of the new free university of Earth

You can hear it, just now,

They’re announcing its birth