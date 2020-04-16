FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 16, 2020

Californians in Long-Term Care Remain at Risk Under Newsom

by

Photograph Source: Shiny Things – CC BY 2.0

During the current pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom has been widely praised for issuing a shelter in place directive ahead of other states, helping to expand patient access to intensive care beds and ventilators, and securing more personal protective equipment (PPEs) for hospital workers.

Unfortunately, Newsom’s response to the crisis facing people in nursing homes and residential care/assisted living facilities has not been praise-worthy at all.

Residents of such long-term care facilities (LTCs) are highly vulnerable to COVID-19 infection due to their advanced age and accumulated chronic diseases or disabilities.By the Newsom Administration’s own count, residents and staff at 191 California nursing homes and 94 small residential homes now have the virus—with far more infections  expected.

Yet, in response to this crisis, the state Department of Public Health has just provided regulatory relief to the long-term care industry. Instead of increasing public oversight, California has relaxed it, allowing private nursing homes to cut staffing. In addition, California is requiring un-prepared facilities to admit some of the sickest coronavirus patients. This is a recipe for disaster.

COVID-19 has already highlighted our national failure to develop and enforce adequate patient safety protections in the for-profit nursing home industry.  One of the first reported cases of coronavirus infection occurred at a for-profit nursing home in Washington state, owned by the national chain, Life Care Centers of America, which has a long history of problems.  This particular facility had only 69 percent of the Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) and 88 percent of the total nursing staff that experts say are needed  for residents with the lowest care needs.   In 2019, the facility was cited by state inspectors for failing to provide and implement an infection prevention and control program.

A Long-Standing Failure

Many of California’s nursing homes have similar deficiencies.  Most are so short staffed that workers don’t have the time – or training – to follow basic infection prevention procedures   – like washing hands, isolating patients, and keeping ill nurses and aide from coming to work.  Nursing home aides are so poorly paid that they often work two or three jobs, thus increasing the risk that they will, unknowingly, spread the coronavirus to other healthcare workplaces and their families.

In southern California, we are already experiencing the results of short-staffing and lack of effective regulation, particularly in situations where workers have no collective bargaining rights or protection for whistle-blowing about conditions unsafe for them and their patients.

On April 7, the public health director for Los Angeles County had to advise families that it would be “perfectly appropriate” to pull their  loved ones out of long-term facilities—after coronavirus infections were reported at 121 nursing homes and other communal living institutions in the county— including a home in Redondo Beach with 38 confirmed cases and four deaths.  Meanwhile, staff at a Riverside County home were so fearful about their exposure, due to lack of testing and personal protective equipment (PPE), that they didn’t show up for work, forcing the evacuation of  84 residents.

Before situations like this become more common and dangerous statewide, Newsom must reconsider and reverse his grant of regulatory relief for an industry in need of more oversight, not less.

Steps California Should Take

Instead of giving nursing home owners and managers a freer hand, the state should be requiring more patient safety reporting and accountability.  No nursing home should be forced to admit COVID-19 patients.  Only nursing homes with dedicated COVID-19 units should be accepting such patients. Because many people with the infection don’t have symptoms, it’s critical that nursing homes and assisted living facilities test all staff and residents, as soon as testing capacity increases.

Not only should California immediately restore its minimum staffing requirements, staffing levels should be higher for any facility that cares for patients with COVID-19.  Plus nursing home workers need more than the $500 additional stipend that the governor has allocated.  As one nursing home safety expert told me, this payment is “a joke because it’s not enough money to keep them at work or keep them from working two or three jobs.  What’s needed is hazard pay.  The governor may think he’s doing something, but it’s way too little, way too late.”

Finally, we need far greater transparency about the spread of the virus in the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The California Department of Public Health has not disclosed which long-term care institutions actually have residents with the virus.  Los Angeles County is one of the few actually reporting names of facilities on a daily basis. We can’t know the full extent of the pandemic, without statewide reporting on the problem—so patients, their families, and prospective users of these facilities can act accordingly.

In Canada and other parts of the U.S.,there have also been stronger responses to the crisis. For example, British Columbia has taken control over staffing levels in all provincial nursing homes, providing their workers with adequate pay so they don’t have to juggle two or three jobs.  The Republican governor of Maryland has taken more aggressive measures to monitor that state’s facilities than Democrat Gavin Newsom has.

It’s time for Governor Newsom to address this emergency before a crisis turns into a catastrophe for residents and staff at his state’s long-term care facilities.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Suzanne Gordon

Suzanne Gordon is the author of many books about health care work and policy. She edits of the Culture and Politics of Healthcare Work Series at Cornell University Press.  She is currently working on a book about the Veterans Health Administration. Gordon can be reached at sg.@suzannegordon.com

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
April 16, 2020
Suzanne Gordon
Californians in Long-Term Care Remain at Risk Under Newsom
Susan Roberts
A Scourge on the Earth
Daniel Warner
U.S. Decline: Three Strikes and You’re Out?
Nolan Higdon, Mickey Huff and Emil Marmol
The Third Red Scare: Neoliberal’s Effective Framing of 21st Century Populist and Progressive Movement
George Nickas
It’s Time for the Forest Service to Curtail Idaho’s Wolf Slaughter in Wilderness Areas
George Ochenski
The Imperative for Post-Pandemic Changes
Thomas S. Harrington
Technocrats  and Authoritarianism
David Swanson
Now That Charlottesville Can Remove Monuments, Should It?
Tom Engelhardt
History is More or Less Bunk: Coronavirus as Peacemaker?
Bob Lord – Chuck Collins
Taxes Paid By Billionaires Decreased 79 Percent Since 1980, as Percentage of Their Wealth
Jonathan Matthews
COVID-19: a Wake-Up Call for Biosafety
Anne Millbrooke
Just Say No to eBikes on Public Lands
Elliot Sperber
Plague on Broadway 
April 15, 2020
Mark Blyth - Jeffrey Sommers
COVID-19 and the Return of a Dangerous Idea, Austerity
Vijay Prashad, Du Xiaojun – Weiyan Zhu
How China Broke the Chain of Infection
John Horning
Saving Smokey Bear
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson and COVID-19
Julie Wark
Ninety-Six Words
Robert Hunziker
Abrupt Ecosystem Collapse
Kenn Orphan
Portent of Pandemic
Dean Baker
The Post-Pandemic Economy
Evaggelos Vallianatos
American Politics Without Sanders
Ira Deulgaonkar
Lockdown Burden on Little Shoulders in Latur
Rajan Menon
The American World That Covid-19 Reveals
Jacob Hornberger
Those Dasteredly Russians!
John Kendall Hawkins
Woody’s Wicked Levity and Wicked-er Gravity
Ariel Dorfman
I Warned About Trump’s Attacks on Science, But Didn’t Predict the Horror That Lay Ahead
Raouf Halaby
King Lear and Donald Trump: Two Peas in a Pod
Harry Blain
Why Did Our Permanent Emergency Government Fail to Face the Emergency?
Lawrence Reichard
Letter From America: COVID-19 Strikes Home
April 14, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
A Pandemic May be Reported Like a War, But They’re Very Different
Macdonald Stainsby
Why is Canada Refusing Cuban Doctors?
Nick Pemberton
Bernie’s Missed Opportunity
Subin Dennis
Why It’s Going to be Much Harder for Neoliberals to Prevent Government Spending
Michael Welton
Apocalypse Around Every Corner
Alexander Main
COVID-19 in Brazil: Favela Residents and Indigenous Communities Among Those Most at Risk
Ed Corcoran
Re-Engaging Russia
Sam Pizzigati
If the Rich Trust in Hydroxychloroquine, Should We?
J.P. Linstroth
COVID-19 and Amerindians
Judith Deutsch
Guilt and Impunity: Gaza and COVID-19
Howard Lisnoff
So Long, Bernie
Lawrence Wittner
Will the Coronavirus Pandemic Help Curb War and Militarism?
Dave Lindorff
John Prine and Bernie Sanders: Honoring Two Men Just Brought Down by the Coronavirus Pandemic
Gary Macfarlane – Mike Garrity
Conservation Groups Will Sue Feds to Stop Massive Timber Sale in Critical Habitat for Snake River Steelhead
George Wuerthner
Depleted Forests
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail